Biodiversity under threat

'Restrictions without perspective'

The Dutch governmentnear environmentally sensitive areas to comply with EU nature preservation rules.The Netherlands is attempting to cut down its nitrogen pollution andFarmers will be offered a deal "well over" the worth of the farm, according to the government plan that is targeting the closure of 2,000 to 3,000 farms or other major polluting businesses.Earlier leaked versions of the plan put the figure at 120 per cent of the farm's value but that figure has not yet been confirmed by ministers."There is no better offer coming," Christianne van der Wal, nitrogen minister, told MPs on Friday. She saidThe Netherlands needs to reduce its emissions to comply with EU conservation rules and agriculture is responsible for almost half the nitrogen emitted in the proud farming nation The Dutch environment agency has warned that native species are disappearing faster in the Netherlands than in the rest of Europe and that biodiversity is under threat.But the new plan looks set to reignite tensions with farmers over nitrogen reduction which are major sources of nitrogen from ammonia in manure mixed with urine. This can be harmful for nature when it washes into rivers and the sea.Farmers fear that the plan to slash emissions by 2030 will cost them their livelihoods, oppose any compulsory purchases and argue farming is unfairly targeted Farmers' lobby group LTO Nederland said trust in the government "has been very low for a long time". It accused the Government of drafting "restrictions without perspective".Sjaak van der Tak, chairman of LTO, said: "Of course it is positive that a good voluntary stop scheme is being promised. ButAgractie, another farmers' organisation, said the voluntary closure scheme was welcome but must not be applied with the threat of compulsory purchase.Ministers will decide if enough farms have come forward voluntarily to close in the autumn. They say the plan will help biodiversity recover, building could resume and farms without proper nitrogen permits could be legalised.They are also looking atto encourage more sustainable practices, the Dutch News website reported.The Dutch cabinet also wants to draw up a long term plan for the future of agriculture with farmers, environmental groups and local government.and for projects to make the Netherlands more sustainable in the shortest possible time," said Ingrid Thijssen, chairman of VNO-NCW, an employers' federation in the Netherlands.Last month, the Netherlands Assessment Agency said other buyout schemes over the last 25 years had failed to substantially cut the number of cattle.