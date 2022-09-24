© AP Photo/Mary Altaffer



we need to end the wars."

The U.N. food chief warned Thursday that the world is facingin an Associated Press interview.Beasley said that when he took the helm of WFP"And I'm thinking, 'Well, I can put the World Food Program out of business,'" he said.But climate problems increased that number to 135 million. The COVID-19 pandemic, which began in early 2020, doubled it to 276 million people not knowing where their next meal was coming from. Finally, Russia invaded Ukraine, sparking a war and a food, fertilizer and energy crisis that has pushed the number to"Within that are 50 million people in 45 countries knocking on famine's door," Beasley said."We've got to respond now."Beasley has been meeting world leaders and speaking at events during this week's General Assembly gathering of leaders to warn about the food crisis.General Assembly President Csaba Korosi noted in his opening address Tuesday that "we live, it seems, in a permanent state of humanitarian emergency." U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned that conflicts and humanitarian crises are spreading, andThis year, Beasley said, the war shut down grain shipments fromBeasley said donor fatigue often undermines aid, particularly inSo"It's a perfect storm on top of a perfect storm," Beasley said. "And"We've got to get those fertilizers moving, and we've got to move it quickly," he said.He said Central and South America also faced drought and India was buffeted by heat and drought. "It could go on and on," he said.He said the July deal to ship Ukrainian grain from three Black Sea ports is a start, but "we've got to get the grains moving, we've got to get the fertilizer out there for everybody, andBeasley said the United States contributed an additional $5 billion for food security, and Germany, France and the European Union are also stepping up. But he called on Gulf states to "step up more" with oil prices so high, particularly to help countries in their region like Yemen, Syria, Afghanistan and Somalia."We're not talking about asking for a trillion dollars here," Beasley said. "We're just talking about asking for a few days' worth of your profits to stabilize the world," he said.The WFP chief said he also met with a group of billionaires on Wednesday night. He said he told them they had "a moral obligation" and "need to care.""Even if you don't give it to me, even if you don't give it to the World Food Program, get in the game. Get in the game of loving your neighbor and helping your neighbor," Beasley said. "People are suffering and dying around the world. When a child dies every five seconds from hunger, shame on us."