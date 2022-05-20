© Peter Dazeley / Getty Images

Russia will not export food to the detriment of its own population, Deputy Chairman of the Security Council and former president Dmitry Medvedev has said, adding that the West can blame its own "cosmic cretinism" for the looming crisis.In a lengthy Telegram post, Medvedev commented on recent statements by Western leaders about food security. As Russia and Ukraine are major wheat suppliers, accounting for some 30% of global exports, prices have significantly grown since the launch of the Russian military offensive in the neighboring state and the subsequent sanctions imposed on Moscow by the US, EU, UK and others. On Wednesday,In Medvedev's opinion, the West is now "backing up" becauseSanctions interfere with everyone's desire to live a normal, prosperous life, the former Russian president argued. The expansion of NATO and the "mess with the calculations of debts, payments and other things" have aggravated the situation, he said."Andhe claimed.According to Medvedev, Russia is ready to fulfill all of its obligations, but it has the right to expect some assistance from trading partners. Otherwise, he emphasized, there would be no logic to it:Since the launch of the Russian military operation in Ukraine in late February, Moscow, Kiev, and various Western players have been pointing fingers at each other over the looming food crisis.During the G7 summit in March, French President Emmanuel Macron came up with a global "initiative for food security." It involves an emergency plan for the release of stocks in the event of a crisis, a multilateral commitment not to impose restrictions on the export of agricultural raw materials, a temporary increase in production thresholds, supporting sustainable food production in the most vulnerable countries, and creating a mechanism which would enable providing them with agricultural products "in sufficient quantity and at reasonable prices," if the need arises.