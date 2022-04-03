"This year will be the most difficult and difficult for humanity in all respects

President of Tajikistan Emomali Rakhmon called on citizens of the country due to the tense and dangerous political and economic situation in the world to stock food for two years.in the text of congratulations on the occurrence of the month of Ramadan.Today, in addition to the problems associated with climate change, its negative consequences, the infectious disease of COVID-19,... in this regard I would like to emphasize once again that each family should think about ensuring your family, to produce as much as possible and stock food for two years as possible, "said Rakhmon, whose words leads RBC.The President of Tajikistan noted thatand, above all, in terms of ensuring food security," the head of the Tajik state suggested.In the conditions of the "extremely tense" setting in the world, it is necessary to be cohesive and vigilant, ready to protect the sovereignty and security of the state, the President of Tajikistan added:is seriously raised, which encourages each of us to be cohesive and ensure the security of the state and society. We are obliged to always be ready to protect the invaluable gift of our life - state independence and its achievements. "