Today, in addition to the problems associated with climate change, its negative consequences, the infectious disease of COVID-19, the lack of food and price increases, all human society is deeply concerned about the unstable situation in individual regions and countries of the planet. ... in this regard I would like to emphasize once again that each family should think about ensuring your family, to produce as much as possible and stock food for two years as possible, "said Rakhmon, whose words leads RBC.
Comment: The global food supply was under immense pressure even before NATO's attack on Russia via its proxy Ukraine, and nearly two years of lockdowns simply exacerbated and accelerated the problem.
The President of Tajikistan noted that humanity is now "in the most sensitive and challenging period" history, whose consequences "are unpredictable and long-term." "This year will be the most difficult and difficult for humanity in all respects and, above all, in terms of ensuring food security," the head of the Tajik state suggested.
Comment: One wonders why he considers this, and not next year, to be the most alarming.
In the conditions of the "extremely tense" setting in the world, it is necessary to be cohesive and vigilant, ready to protect the sovereignty and security of the state, the President of Tajikistan added: "When the political, military, economic and social situation in the world is extremely tense, crisis, complex and dangerous, The issue of independence and freedom of individual countries and their statehood is seriously raised, which encourages each of us to be cohesive and ensure the security of the state and society. We are obliged to always be ready to protect the invaluable gift of our life - state independence and its achievements. "
Comment: Rakhmon's comment on sovereignty has already been proven correct, because Biden just admitted that the US wants to remove Putin from power, despite his popularity at home and abroad soaring ever higher, meanwhile, just in the last week, Pakistan's PM Imran Khan warned of US plans to overthrow his government, and Serbia's Interior Minister warned that they were also being targeted.
Whilst countries aligned along the multipolar axis are sounding the alarm on the burgeoning crisis and devising ways in which they intend to deal with it, leaders in the West are telling citizens to wear sweaters to thwart Putin, to cull tens of thousands of perfectly healthy pigs because they won't fit in supermarket packaging, and goading allies into sending ever more weapons to a failing neo-Nazi regime in Ukraine: The Science of Evil: A Personal Review of Political Ponerology
