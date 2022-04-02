Interior Minister Aleksandar Vulin has stated that the country's pro-western political parties will challenge the vote results and try to organize a 'Maidan'. The 2014 violent unrest in Ukraine, known as the 'Maidan Revolution', ousted President Viktor Yanukovych.The minister further explained thatVulin alleged that conflicts in the streets in Serbia are being prepared for immediately after the elections: not because of the elections themselves, butamid the conflict in Ukraine and has decided to maintain Serbia's military neutrality."Our independence is worth our struggle, and whether it will be challenged - yes, it will be challenged. And yes, they will try to prepare a new Maidan for us," he said.Throughout the interview, Vulin echoed president Vucic's position that Serbia is the last "free nation" in Europe, as the country faces mounting pressure from western nations since Russia launched its military offensive in Ukraine last month.stance on the conflict and has refused to follow the EU's steps to punish Russia.