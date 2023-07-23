© AP Photo / Markus Schreiber

The United States' global standing is declining and the country is heading for a clash with China, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Saturday, adding that "the million dollar question" is whether this clash can be avoided.Orban said in the Romanian city of Baile Tusnad, as aired by the local broadcaster.the prime minister argued, citing several successful Chinese projects, including the Belt and Road Initiative, the BRICS club and the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank, "whose resources for development are several times greater than those of all Western countries."Orban also spoke about a long-term plan "to make China great again" and a medium-term program to "restore dominance in Asia that existed before the West's arrival." He also said that "the Chinese are simply laughing" at US soft power and so-called universal values, as such concepts "run counter to most non-Western states."