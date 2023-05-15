The guidance says that "sexuality education starts from birth" and is described as a "framework for policy makers, educational and health authorities and specialists".
Comment: The WHO is advising the very professions tasked with caring for children to be the ones harming them. A similar corruption occurred during the lockdowns, with - as just one example - hystericised doctors signing Do Not Resuscitate forms for their most vulnerable patients, without their consent, or prematurely ending the life of the elderly to 'free up resources'.
Its advice on how to "talk about sexual matters" with young children was aimed at policymakers across Europe, and was translated into several European languages and promoted at national and international events, according to the WHO.
The document was also cited in a report consulted by Welsh ministers who last year rolled out a mandatory sexual education syllabus to schools in Wales, and has led to a backlash from the Government, MPs and activists.
The advice proposes that four-to-six year olds should be taught to "talk about sexual matters" and "consolidate their gender identity".
The WHO guidance also says that children aged four and under should be taught about "enjoyment and pleasure when touching one's own body, early childhood masturbation".
These topics are described as the "minimal standards that need to be covered by sexuality education".
A government spokesperson said: "The UK Government does not recognise this WHO guidance and we don't agree with its recommendations. We have not distributed or promoted it to schools.
"We offer our own guidance to help schools to teach children and young people about relationships and health."
However, the WHO guidance, first published in 2010, was cited in a 2017 report commissioned by Welsh ministers entitled "Informing the Future of the Sex and Relationships Curriculum in Wales".
Comment: So the UK government was at least aware of this guidance; apparently they saw no reason to take the WHO to task over it.
Legally enforceable in Wales
The report was commissioned to "inform the development of the future Sex and Relationships (SRE) curriculum", which became legally enforceable in Welsh schools last year, although it did not adopt all of the recommendations in the report conducted by Cardiff University.
Laura Anne Jones MS, shadow minister for education in Wales, said the WHO "needs to rescind the advice immediately".
Ms Jones also called for the Welsh government to "distance themselves" from the "frankly disturbing" WHO guidance.
She added: "We must stop this pushing of harmful gender ideology into sex education in Wales and the UK, with immediate effect. The WHO needs to rescind the advice immediately."
Comment: This isn't just about gender ideology, this is grooming.
A Welsh government spokesperson said it did not "endorse" the WHO guidance, adding: "What is taught in schools is set out clearly in the RSE Code. The code gives very clear direction to schools so that children only learn about things that are appropriate for their age and development.
"At a younger age children will be taught about treating each other with kindness and empathy."
'Premature sexualisation'
However, the laws have been condemned by MPs, parents' organisations and activist groups concerned about the premature sexualisation of children in Welsh schools.
Tanya Carter, a spokeswoman for Safe Schools Alliance, who campaign for child safety, has demanded an "urgent enquiry" into whether there is a link between "RSE curriculum in this country" and sexual education guidance issued by UN organisations such as the WHO and UNESCO.
"An urgent inquiry is needed into how this ideology... has come to influence so much public thinking," Ms Carter added.
Comment: Indeed; because many Western governments and institutions are already promoting and even enforcing a variety of aspects of insidious gender ideology: The UK government has lost control of its woke civil service
A WHO spokesman told The Telegraph the organisation stands by its guidance and it remains accessible.
The spokesman added: "Our guidelines reflect established psychological facts about children's understanding of their bodies and psychosocial development brd on decades of research."
The document asserts that children embark on sexual education from birth.
It reads: "From birth, babies learn the value and pleasure of bodily contact, warmth and intimacy. Soon after that, they learn what is 'clean' and what is 'dirty'."
Comment: Equating love of the mother, the family, with sexual intimacy and pleasure is an incredibly warped position to take; it's even more telling that they're willing to defend this position.
It then goes on to conclude: "In other words, they are engaging in sexuality education."
'The WHO should know better'
A spokeswoman from Safe Schools Alliance UK said this approach "re-conceptualises children's entire existence, and all their relationships, as somehow connected to their sexuality and sexual behaviours".
John Hayes, MP, said: "The WHO should know better than to toy with the sensitivities of children and the concerns of parents in this way.
"Childhood is a time of innocence; for imagining, fairy tales, and play and joy. A lot of these people have a very warped understanding of the character of childhood and it's actually much simpler than they claim in their guidance."
The WHO document presents three models of sexual education - "Types" one, two and three - which range from an "abstinence-only" approach to encouraging children to pursue "sexual growth and development".
It advocates the most liberal approach, which it refers to as "Type 3" or "holistic sexuality education," as a source of "unbiased" and "scientifically correct" information on "all aspects of sexuality".
Comment: 'Trust the science'.
However, it depicts the most conservative model, which it refers to as an "abstinence-only" approach, as having been proven to have "no positive effects on sexual behaviour" or the "risk of teenage pregnancy".
FLUSH the filth !