Left untreated, smallpox kills a third of victims. But prominent experts say the danger is overblown. Because it can take up to two weeks before an infected person becomes seriously ill, and up to five more days before he or she begins to infect others, there is time to respond, they said.



Also, they said, by the time smallpox victims reach the infectious stage, when their pox are erupting, they are too sick to wander around. That is why outbreaks in schools or factories were nearly unheard of.



Smallpox was eradicated by "ring vaccination" — finding each case and vaccinating just the 50 to 200 people closest to it.



If there were a large-scale bioterrorism attack using smallpox, health officials could move quickly, some experts say.

