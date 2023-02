© Tang Chhin Sothy / AFP - Getty Images



An 11-year-old girl died this week and her father also tested positive for the H5N1 strain of bird flu.The World Health Organization said Friday that it is investigating two human cases of bird flu in Cambodia, after an 11-year-old girl died this week and her father also tested positive for the H5N1 strain.An outbreak of bird flu first observed in 2021 has been circulating around the world, including in, has increased concerns that it could mutate into a version that passes easily between people. The WHO has said that some avian influenza viruses "have the potential to mutate to increase transmissibility among humans."Cambodian health officials said Thursday that the girl's case, and 11 other close contacts were tested in Prey Veng province, east of Phnom Penh, according to Reuters . Those results have not yet been disclosed, and it's not yet known if the girl's father was infected through human-to-human transmission, or through contact with infected birds or animals.Cambodia's health minister said. She was later transferred to National Children's Hospital in Phnom Penh but died on Wednesday, Reuters reported In these cases, the patients had been in close contact with birds or poultry and as of now, "there has been no sustained human-to-human transmission identified," according to the WHO Dr. Sylvie Briand, director of epidemic and pandemic preparedness and prevention at the WHO, called the situation "worrying," given the virus' rapid spread among birds and the infections detected in mammals and humans."WHO takes the risk from this virus seriously and urges heightened vigilance from all countries," Briand said Friday in a virtual news briefing.