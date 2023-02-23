It's called 'second thought' virtue signalling: Churchill during the protest; Gandhi, the morning after.

It was neither

the legislative guillotine

On Friday last week we had thereport on the calling of the Emergencies Act, and the revelation, via the Globe and Mail, of Chinese government interference in the Canadian election.The report in my opinion was. It danced around with equivalencies — police forces were unprepared, there was a lack of coordination between agencies, the media was stocked with alarming stories that proved empty or false, Mr. Trudeau was provocative, the truckers were loud ... and on and on, itIt concluded with an almostthat reasonable people could come to a different conclusion than the author of the report. In other words the justice was saying,Fine language for a book review ("there are some beautiful passages, but the plot is weak"), or a product assessment ("air fryers are convenient, but with some foods, roasts particularly, you really need the oven"): it was not the hard, clear, precise terms of a legal inquiry into an invasion of the civil liberties of an entire country.Much was wrong with this. Why was it, in the first place,. Surely an event without parallel in the years since the War Measures Act — that at least had something of a real emergency, kidnapping, murder of a cabinet minister, to respond to — should have had at least three commissioners (or more)Assuming emergency powers to put a halt to what was — far in the main — a legitimate, grounded protest against a top-down mandate — in a democracy — warranted a deeper and broader interrogation than what Justice Rouleau was able to offer. And, come to a definitive conclusion on the central questions, of which there were only two:. First, there never was a national emergency. There was a tie-up in a part of Ottawa, inconvenience and noise disturbance were its two outstanding characteristics. There was no arson, no burning of buildings, no credible threats of violence, no storming of the Commons — none of these elements.And no other city in the wide once Dominion was in any serious way affected, at all. It did not disturb life in Winnipeg or in Bonavista. Of our near 40 million citizens,Most Canadians sensibly went to sleep at night with no worries of waking in the morning to hear the government was gone, rebels in camouflage in the Senate chambers, the country on the brink of a fascist takeover.Justice Rouleau did not demonstrate in any way otherwise. It was a big problem for one city — Ottawa. It was not a national crisis, a national emergency,. It needed, as a solution, to clear Wellington streets of some trucks, to end the sounding of horns — you may call that a "national" emergency if you choose, but only if you have no idea of real emergencies troubling real states in past and present times.It was hyped however,. The prime minister wantonly and with passion — in French and English —. All remember them, remember too. The protestersThe prime minister, it has to be noted, after Justice Rouleau gave the "justified" verdict,Well if it was just a "small subset", and also his wicked refusal to even speak to some of the protesters, or have some of his cabinet do it for him.Too cute by much more than a half. The angry and utterly divisive rhetoric was very useful politically before and during the protest; it contributed mightily to the atmospherics of a 'national emergency,' allowed him(and he very evidently), those words of his swelled apprehension in the populace, and thus were good "prep work" for when he did call inHe got the full political benefit from talking the way he did, and if you view the news clips, French and English, you see a manAnd, having got the pass from Justice Rouleau, now Trudeau reverts to — in essence — "I didn't really mean what I then so powerfully said." So now he can revert to being. And pick up new and different political points for the "bravery" of admitting he was wrong. It's calledAnd what of the Chinese interference. Well it is something of a feature of this governments' moments of test or scandal. If it's a scandal — Mary Ng giving contracts worth thousands to a long term friend - another scandal takes it place. Ms Ng days after the revelation is in the Caribbean, unbowed and untroubled.. Scandal follows scandal. The Rouleau report drowns the Chinese election interference story, and the election interference yarn drowns the tepid Rouleau report.The country isn't broken,. It staggers alongNational Post