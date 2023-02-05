The whole world (i.e., the USA) was stunned this week as a Chinese high-altitude balloon dared traverse the USA before being shot down in a stunning and brave military move by an air-to-air missile fired from an F-22 fighter jet over US waters in the Atlantic.
Bullet dodged?
Er, no. As Joe and Niall explain in this NewsReal, such balloons (Chinese, research, 'spy' or otherwise) traverse the US and elsewhere on a regular basis. What's different this time is that 'someone' overruled the Pentagon's initial assessment that this balloon posed no threat to US national security to instead make a REALLY big deal out of it...
Running Time: 01:41:54
Download: MP3 — 70 MB
This podcast is also available to view, share and download on Rumble, Odysee and VK. Show Notes
- Footage of F-22 shooting down Chinese research balloon, to whoops of American delight
- "That's my Air Force right there, buddy!"
- Up-close footage of balloon-missile 'impact'
- Pentagon media hack: "What if this thing contains bioweapons from Wuhan?"
- US MSM: "What You Need to Know About the Alleged Chinese Spy Balloon Shot Down by the US"
- Second Chinese balloon spotted over Colombia and Venezuela
- Turkish minister lashes out at US Ambassador for 'political interference'
- Hungarian minister lashes out at US Ambassador for 'political interference'
- Turkey and UAE 'ordered' by USA to cut trade with Russia
- Business is great: Russian food exports globally increase 12%
- Dollar's demise: Central banks are hoarding gold, purchases at 55-year high
- Putin delivers speech commemorating 80th anniversary of Red Army victory at Stalingrad
- Multi-colored UFO 'buzzes Putin', spotted above Volgograd during president's speech warning West against direct war with Russia
- Senior British Tory says 'we' are in 'direct war' with Russia
- Boris Johnson flagrantly lies about 'Putin missile threat to London'
- German chancellor: 'No, Putin didn't threaten to fire a missile at me or Berlin'
- Irish govt arrests mass migration protest organizer
- Global warming still not happening, 'pause' now extends to 8 years and 5 months
- Canadian groundhog 'Fred la Marmotte' dies suddenly... on Groundhog Day
- Nicola Bulley: Missing mother fell in river, police believe
- PureBlood Novaxx Djokovic wins 2023 Aussie Open
- Spectacular meteor fireball lights up Krasnoyarsk, southern Siberia