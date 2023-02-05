balloon spy china newsreal
Chinese Communist spy balloon? Chinese Communist bioweapon sent from Wuhan to destroy the Free World™?

The whole world (i.e., the USA) was stunned this week as a Chinese high-altitude balloon dared traverse the USA before being shot down in a stunning and brave military move by an air-to-air missile fired from an F-22 fighter jet over US waters in the Atlantic.

Bullet dodged?

Er, no. As Joe and Niall explain in this NewsReal, such balloons (Chinese, research, 'spy' or otherwise) traverse the US and elsewhere on a regular basis. What's different this time is that 'someone' overruled the Pentagon's initial assessment that this balloon posed no threat to US national security to instead make a REALLY big deal out of it...


Running Time: 01:41:54

Download: MP3 — 70 MB


