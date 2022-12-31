© Mitch McConnell archives-TDN



More than $400 million is dished out to American "allies" (one cannot put enough quotes around that word) like Jordan, Lebanon, Egypt, and Tunisia to assist them in their "border security."

About the Author:

Charlie Kirk is the Founder and CEO of Turning Point USA and author of the new book "The College Scam."

Just before jetting off to enjoy his Christmas holiday, Mitch McConnell left a nice lump of coal for America with his $1.7 trillion (or more!) omnibus spending package.between millions for LGBTQ museums in New York or extra funding for the House Diversity and Inclusion office.Meanwhile, back in America, the millions allocated to our own border patrol are not allowed "to acquire, maintain, or extend border security technology and capabilities, except for technology and capabilities to improve Border Patrol processing." Put another way,A century ago, and for all human history before that, having a coherent border that one could defend was what separated a state from the state of nature.In that era, America and its close allies were the First World. The Soviet Union and its satellites were the Second World. And the rest of the planet, the dozens of countries contested between the two superpowers, were the "Third World."Less developed and less industrialized, the "Third World" was soon equated with poverty and deprivation. Yet today, even as the Third World remains poor, there are countless privileges that still exist in the Third World yet are vanishing from our supposedly wealthier country.In the Third World,to have walls and fences and armed guards.In the Third World, you'll still findand appreciate its history and achievements, instead of loathe them. Do I think Turkey is a particularly amazing country? Not really - but most Turks do, and I'm glad they think that way.In Mexico, childhood obesity is a major problem - so much so that the government has banned the cartoon mascots that adorn cereal boxes in America. What it doesn't have is theIn the Third World, people are still tethered enough to basic reality that the worst poisons of the American psychological empire can't take root. You know what I'm talking about:a development so absurd that only a wealthy country could get away with indulging it for a moment.In the Third World, police might be corrupt, but nobody is so delusional as to think they should be abolished. Nobody intentionally allows criminals to flourish where they could easily be stopped.In the Third World, there is no presumed moral failure if a tight-knit, homogeneous community still exists. It's not a target to be atomized, "enriched," or replaced. Life is allowed to carry meaning, rather than being shattered by a torrent of nihilism. People still attend church and believe in something greater than themselves.Thanks to the latest omnibus, Ukraine will get another $45 billion to help them in their war against Russia. It's not surprising.