On Wednesday, Marjorie Taylor Greene called out the United States' spending to protect the Ukrainian border from Russian invaders while a border crisis continues at home, calling for cartels to be "bombed."The Georgia Congresswoman, who recently said that she wanted an audit of every single taxpayer dollar that has been sent to the Eastern European country, highlighted that "deadly fentanyl is being trafficked across the border" and the deadly effect it has had on Americans. Not Mexico or its great people, the cartels.""Joe doesn't seem to mind drug abuse bc he campaigned for POTUS while his daughter Ashley was in drug rehab writing about inappropriate showers with Dad," Greene continued. "And we all know the depravity of Hunter's drug habit, unfortunately we all had to see it on his laptop from hell."Greene echoed a similar sentiment on Twitter, writing on Monday, "They gave over $111 BILLION to defend Ukraine's border, but deadly fentanyl being trafficked across our border is the number one cause of death in young Americans. Chinese fentanyl from Mexican cartels kills them more than Covid, Cancer, heart disease, and all other accidents."The tweet contains text from a report by members of the US Energy and Commerce Committee, which reads:Fentanyl, a synthetic opioid that is largely manufactured in Mexico using chemicals from China, is being flooded across the US border. In November, Border Patrol agents recovered 3,000 pounds of fentanyl crossing the border, and in October, they recovered 1,900 pounds. This is up compared to the 2022 fiscal year, where agents recovered 1,100 pounds for each of those months.Rep. Greene has brought attention to the situation in the past, and has highlighted the connection between Ukraine and the FTX cryptocurrency heist. "Is American peoples' taxpayer dollars going to fund aid in Ukraine , but yet it's really funding something else that's happening, maybe lining up Democrat donors' pockets? Was that helping Democrat campaigns and candidates get elected?" she said in November.