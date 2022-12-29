Puppet Masters
Marjorie Taylor Greene says it's time to 'bomb cartels'
The Post Millennial
Wed, 28 Dec 2022 00:01 UTC
The Georgia Congresswoman, who recently said that she wanted an audit of every single taxpayer dollar that has been sent to the Eastern European country, highlighted that "deadly fentanyl is being trafficked across the border" and the deadly effect it has had on Americans. Not Mexico or its great people, the cartels."
In a statement, Greene said that "President Trump was right. We should bomb the cartels because they are an international criminal organization murdering our people by lacing deadly fentanyl from China in drugs they illegally sell across our border to US citizens.
"The Biden admin and US Congress has invested $111+ BILLION taxpayer's dollars in a war defending the borders & people of Ukraine," Greene continued. "The same admin & congress ignore our own daily border invasion and the record high number of Mexican Cartel fentanyl murders of Americans."
"Washington always has a lust for war. If that's the case, they need to turn their lust towards a war that actually defends America's borders and the American people's lives. But Joe Biden is the best business partner the cartels have ever had and Joe keeps the drugs flowing. And young Americans, teens to 45, are dying of fentanyl more than covid, cancer, heart disease, and all other deaths combined.
"Joe doesn't seem to mind drug abuse bc he campaigned for POTUS while his daughter Ashley was in drug rehab writing about inappropriate showers with Dad," Greene continued. "And we all know the depravity of Hunter's drug habit, unfortunately we all had to see it on his laptop from hell."
"But just bc Joe Biden doesn't care how many Americans die from fentanyl, why don't the rest of the Democrats care? And some Republicans Senators? You know who does care? The parents who find their teenager dead in their room in the morning. The family members that gets that call that no one ever wants. And each time the toxicology report comes back. Fentanyl.
"Our own federal government is failing our people, and by keeping our borders open, aiding in the cartel's murders of our people. It should not be tolerated. The federal government has a duty to defend the state's borders and our people. And it's the people who pay for it ALL," the statement concluded.
Greene echoed a similar sentiment on Twitter, writing on Monday, "They gave over $111 BILLION to defend Ukraine's border, but deadly fentanyl being trafficked across our border is the number one cause of death in young Americans. Chinese fentanyl from Mexican cartels kills them more than Covid, Cancer, heart disease, and all other accidents."
The tweet contains text from a report by members of the US Energy and Commerce Committee, which reads: "In 2021, nearly 108,000 people died of drug overdoses; 71,000 of whom died from fentanyl or fentanyl-related substances. Illicit fentanyl overdose deaths among teens accounted for 77 percent of adolescent overdose deaths in 2021. Illicit fentanyl overdoses are now the number one cause of death among adults 18-45 - more than COVID-19, cancer, heart disease, and all other accidents."
Fentanyl, a synthetic opioid that is largely manufactured in Mexico using chemicals from China, is being flooded across the US border. In November, Border Patrol agents recovered 3,000 pounds of fentanyl crossing the border, and in October, they recovered 1,900 pounds. This is up compared to the 2022 fiscal year, where agents recovered 1,100 pounds for each of those months.
Rep. Greene has brought attention to the situation in the past, and has highlighted the connection between Ukraine and the FTX cryptocurrency heist.
"Is American peoples' taxpayer dollars going to fund aid in Ukraine, but yet it's really funding something else that's happening, maybe lining up Democrat donors' pockets? Was that helping Democrat campaigns and candidates get elected?" she said in November.
