Title 42 Reinterpreted

Stop the Flood

Implementing a new law to punish traffickers of fentanyl and declaring deaths from the drug as a health crisis could curb the damage it is doing to the country.The Epoch Times spoke to Rep. Clay Higgins (R-La.) about the growing fentanyl crisis in the United States. The Republican lawmaker represents Louisiana's 3rd congressional district, which includes Lafayette Parish. According to the local coroner, there were 32 drug-related deaths in 2015, and fentanyl was not associated with any of them."The fentanyl crisis the country is facing right now must be confronted at the local, state, and federal level," Higgins said.The country has to start working together, he said, adding that the nation needs to confront the border crisis and influx of fentanyl "without abusing law enforcement jurisdictional authority, without abusing sovereignty, [and] without abusing rights.""It all has to be done while operating within the parameters of the law and the Constitution," said Higgins. Fentanyl trafficking, in particular, must be "attacked passionately and aggressively," he added."With regard to Title 42 enforcement," Higgins said, "the definition of health crisis needs to be expanded to include the fentanyl crisis, [because] overdoes are certainly a threat to the health of tens of thousands of people."Higgins said, "Something has to be done to fight against the fentanyl entering [the United States] through the southern border."Rep. Tim Burchett (R-Tenn.) introduced the bill in January. The bill has been referred to the Committee on the Judiciary and the Committee on Energy and Commerce. Higgins is one of nine co-sponsors of the bill.He pointed out that "it does not take a lot of fentanyl by volume for traffickers to bring enough to create a large volume of street-level pills."Higgins places the blame on weak border policies that are allowing illegal aliens with criminal intent to cross the border. "These are not the little families or people that cross the border and go find a border patrol agent to turn themselves in to begin their processing for asylum," he said."Instead, I'm talking about the ones that run, which tells me they have bad intentions and are likely plugged into a criminal network.""Kids are dying and it must be stopped," lamented Higgins. "Life in prison is what some of these criminals deserve." J.M. Phelps is a writer and researcher of both Islamist and Chinese threats.