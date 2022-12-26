© Evan Vucci/AP



"Merry Christmas to EVERYONE, including the Radical Left Marxists that are trying to destroy our Country, the Federal Bureau of Investigation that is illegally coercing & paying Social and LameStream Media to push for a mentally disabled Democrat over the Brilliant, Clairvoyant, and USA LOVING Donald J. Trump, and, of course, The Department of Injustice, which appointed a Special 'Prosecutor' who, together with his wife and family, HATES 'Trump' more than any other person on earth. LOVE TO ALL!"

Donald Trump, the 45th US President, has wished a merry Christmas to his detractors, apparently calling his successor, Joe Biden, "mentally disabled" and claiming psychic powers for himself.Trump has a long-standing tradition of sending public Christmas and New Year congratulations to those he calls "enemies" and "haters," though over the four years of his presidency those messages became more targeted.He wrote:The former president was apparently referring to some recent political news in the US. It included newon Twitter. Among other things,that the platform spent to processthat federal agencies considered problematic.The special prosecutor Trump was apparently referring to isUS Attorney General Merrick Garland appointed him in November to oversee the Justice Department's investigations relating to the former president.Trump and his supporters previously claimed thatbecause his wife, filmmaker Katy Chevigny, co-produced the Michelle Obama documentary Becoming - getting an Emmy nomination for her contribution - and donated to Joe Biden's 2020 presidential campaign. She and Smith married in 2011.Last week, the Democrat-dominated House select committee on the Capitol Hill riot released its final report.who broke into the building on January 6 last year.He announced his intention to run for president in 2024 in November and may run against Biden for a second time, if he secures the GOP nomination.