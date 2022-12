© AFP / Gonzalo Fuentes



McKinsey was underbilled for work on Macron's 2017 and 2022 presidential campaigns, and in turn received lucrative state contracts

Criminal investigators, Le Parisien reported on Wednesday. Authorities suspect that McKinsey illegally funded Macron's 2017 and 2022 campaigns.The raids, which targeted the headquarters of Macron's Renaissance party, its funding association, and Mckinsey's French headquarters, took place on Tuesday morning, the newspaper wrote Renaissance officials confirmed that a search had taken place at the party's headquarters, but said that. McKinsey also confirmed that its premises had been searched, adding that it would "cooperate fully with the public authorities."While the prosecutor's office did not reveal further details of the investigation, it said that the probe was connected to media reports suggestingonce Macron was in office. report by French senators published in March found that under Macron, the French government and civil service signedMcKinsey's offices were also raided by customs officials in May, as part of an investigation into alleged tax fraud.Campaign funding in France is strictly controlled and. Individual contributions are also heavily regulated.Macron insists that he did not violate any rules, and stated last month that he has "nothing to fear" from the investigation.