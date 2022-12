Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) on Tuesday night withdrew his request to vote on the Yemen War Powers Resolution that would end US support for the Saudi-led war and blockade on Yemen, citing White House opposition to the bill.



Sanders said on the Senate floor that he was informed ahead of the scheduled vote of the administration's opposition to the legislation, meaning President Biden would veto the resolution. The Interceptreported earlier in the day that The White House was pressuring senators to vote against the bill, and Democrats came out in opposition to Sanders' resolution earlier on Tuesday, including Sen. Alex Padilla (D-CA).



Sanders' justification for not holding the vote was that the administration claimed it would work with Congress on ending the war in Yemen. He said the White House wanted to "work with us on crafting language that would be mutually acceptable" and insisted if that didn't happen, he would resume his efforts to end the war through a resolution.



But even if the White House really wants to engage with Congress on the issue, or if Sanders chooses to reintroduce the resolution, the plan will take time, which Yemenis don't have. There has been a cessation in violence in Yemen, with no Saudi airstrikes since March, but there has been a recent uptick in fighting on the ground.

The White House, according to sources involved in the fight over the resolution, is urging senators to vote against the resolution. The White House is arguing that a vote in favor is unnecessary because, despite the lapse of the ceasefire, significant hostilities have not yet resumed, and the vote will complicate diplomacy. They are also arguing that Biden has made significant progress in reducing violence and re-opening ports and airports, so his judgment should be respected and the resolution rejected. And finally, the White House has warned that some of the arguments being made could complicate the effort to back Ukraine in its war against Russia. A White House spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Bernie Sanders has withdrawn his bill to end US support for the Saudi war on Yemen following reports that the Biden administration was working to tank the resolution, with White House aids reportedly saying they'd recommend the president veto it.

Antiwar's Dave DeCamp reports "Today, I withdrew from consideration by the U.S. Senate my War Powers Resolution after the Biden administration agreed to continue working with my office on ending the war in Yemen," Sanders said on Twitter. "Let me be clear. If we do not reach agreement, I will, along with my colleagues, bring this resolution back for a vote in the near future and do everything possible to end this horrific conflict."

"At which time the House, under GOP control, will block your efforts," former congressman Justin Amash replied. "But you know that already. As does the Biden administration, which is why they don't want you to pass this joint resolution now, when all the pressure is on the president, because his party currently controls."

So now we're looking at a best-case scenario where either (A) the worst mass atrocity on earth continues for a much longer time than it would have if Sanders' bill had passed, or (B) we get a watered-down version of the resolution.

In the lead-up to the vote The Intercept's Daniel Boguslaw and Ryan Grimm reported on the shenanigans coming from the White House to undermine the resolution. An update to their article about the bill currently reads as follows:

This could be called a tri-partisan crime, with both Democrats, Republicans, and independent Sanders each playing a role in making sure the war in Yemen keeps going. Libertarian Scott Horton, one of the most forceful critics of the US role in the war, had harsh words for supposedly anti-interventionist Republicans for not doing more on this front.

It's safe to say that in a nation which serves as the hub of an empire that's held together with endless violence and the threat thereof, anyone who ascends to a certain level of power in any party is going to have to be a servant of mass military slaughter to some extent. That's why efforts to save Yemen keep getting stonewalled, that's why Biden's promise to end that war turned out to be a lie, that's why the US war machine keeps expanding, that's why aggressions keep ramping up against Russia and China, and it just might end up being why the human species went the way of the dinosaur.

Here's hoping that all changes soon.