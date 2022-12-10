"What can you say to that?" Putin said during a press conference on Friday, adding that he was shocked to hear such a confession from the former German leader, having believed that Russia's partners in Berlin "treated us with sincerity."
The Russian leader said Merkel's remarks once again prove that launching a military operation in Ukraine was the correct decision.
"As it turns out, nobody intended to fulfil any part of the Minsk agreements," Putin said, recalling that former Ukrainian President Pyotr Poroshenko also recently admitted that he had no intention of adhering to the documents when he signed them in 2014 and 2015.
"I thought the other participants of this agreement were at least honest, but no, it turns out they were also lying to us and only wanted to pump Ukraine with weapons and get it prepared for a military conflict," Putin said. "Apparently, we got our bearings too late, to be honest. Maybe we should have started all this [the military operation] earlier, but we just hoped that we would be able to solve it within the framework of the Minsk agreements."
Vladimir Putin said Merkel's admission raises an important question about trust. "Trust is already almost at zero, but after such statements, how can we possibly negotiate? About what? Can we make any agreements with anybody and where are the guarantees?" Putin asked, while acknowledging that some sort of agreement will have to be reached eventually.
Putin's comments follow Angela Merkel's interview with the newspaper Die Zeit on Wednesday, in which she said the actual purpose of the 2014-2015 Minsk agreements was to stall for time and allow Kiev to build up its military potential for a future confrontation with Russia.
Moscow has expressed shock over the admission, with Russia's Foreign Ministry claiming that Merkel's words are legitimate grounds for a tribunal.
Comment: Zakharova comments:
"They talk a lot about legal assessments of what is happening around Ukraine, certain tribunals and so on in all sorts of ways," Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said during a media briefing on Thursday. "But this is a specific reason for a tribunal."
She claimed that Merkel's comments were nothing short of the testimony of a person who had openly admitted that everything done between 2014 and 2015 was meant to "distract the international community from real issues, play for time, pump up the Kiev regime with weapons, and escalate the issue into a large-scale conflict," Zakharova added.
She said Merkel's statements "horrifyingly" reveal that the West uses "forgery as a method of action," and resorts to "machinations, manipulation and all kinds of distortions of truth, law and rights imaginable."
The spokeswoman claimed that the West had known well in 2015, when it spent hours negotiating the second part of the Minsk accords, that it would never even attempt to fulfill any part of the agreements and would instead pump weapons into Kiev.
"They did not feel sorry for anyone: women, children, the civilian population of Donbass or the whole of Ukraine. They needed a conflict and they were ready for it back then, in 2015," Zakharova said.
Earlier this month, a number of Western officials called for the creation of a special UN-backed court to investigate alleged war crimes committed by Russia during its ongoing military campaign in Ukraine.
The Kremlin has said the West has no legal or moral right to set up any courts to investigate or prosecute Russia over the conflict, which Moscow claims was ultimately provoked by the US and its allies.
The Minsk agreements, brokered by Germany and France, were supposed to be a roadmap for peace in the war-torn country, giving the regions of Donetsk and Lugansk special status within the Ukrainian state, whose rule they rejected after the 2014 Maidan coup.
Russian has explained that its current military offensive in Ukraine was largely prompted by Kiev's failure to implement the terms of the accords.
Which suggests she believes the West is about to win this conflict.
Which in turn suggests she neither has good intel, nor is she really smart.