Following a string of horrifying subway attacks, Mayor Eric Adams dramatically expanded the city's ability to involuntarily commit New Yorkers with chronic and untreated mental illness."If severe mental illness is causing someone to be unsheltered and a danger to themselves, we have a moral obligation to help them get the treatment and care they need," Adams said in a morning address televised across the five boroughs."Today, we are embarking on a long-term strategy to help more of those suffering from severe and untreated mental illness find their way to treatment and recovery."The mayor said that expanded guidelines will be provided to police officers, social workers and mental health treatment teams, all of whom will be retrained under the new directive."There is often a misconception amongst both police as well as front-line mental health crisis intervention workers that a person with mental illness must present as "imminently dangerous" in order to be removed from the community," Adams declared. "This is not the case."Additionally, the city said it would deploy a new hotline to provide frontline city staff with quick answers if they are unsure if the apparently mentally ill person they encountered should be taken to the hospital.Council member Bob Holden (D-Queens) hailed Adams "for understanding the severity of this problem and his courage in tackling it head-on."NYPD Sgt. Joe Imperatrice, founder of Blue Lives Matter NYC, also said Adams "is taking the initiative to correct an issue that has been overlooked for a long time.""The homeless and mental health crisis is a humanitarian issue," he said. "We as a society have an obligation to help those that need it most and not allow other human beings to rot away on city sidewalks and inside subway stations. Our tax dollars need to be used in an optimal way and I believe this is a step in the right direction."At the Sutphin Boulevard-Archer Avenue subway station in Queens, several riders also supported Adams' plan."If this mayor really removes them from the subway, it's a great job. A really great job," bartender Mohammed Bari said.A man who gave his name as Frank S. also said, "The mentally ill is who scare people out here.""But I grew up in the '70s and this is like the '70s again. Watch your ass and keep it moving," he added.A subway conductor said he was "not too happy" that homeless people were allowed to live on the trains."They are very unsafe. They are a danger to themselves and everyone around them," he said."We appreciate Mayor Adams holding this address to bring further attention to the mental health crisis facing so many New Yorkers, many of whom include the people we represent," the nonprofit group said in a statement.The chair of the city council's General Welfare Committee also said,"The police involvement concerns me...because they're not trained, mental health professionals."One of the most prominent subway attacks, the fatal shoving of Michelle Go in the Times Square station, was allegedly committed by a man deemed unfit to stand trial because of his untreated psychosis.The accused killer of FDNY Lt. Alison Russo-Elling — who was stabbed about 20 times in an unprovoked, Sept. 29 attack while on her lunch break — also has a history of mental illness and was taken to a hospital after making anti-Asian threats online, sources have said.Following an Oct. 20 attack with a wooden sword sheath by a man dressed as a ninja in Manhattan's Chambers Street station, Adams said the majority of crimes underground were being "driven by people with mental health issues.""If you got a ninja outfit on and you are running around with a sword, then something is wrong," Hizzoner said at the time.