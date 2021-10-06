© Robert Miller



A woman with a lengthy rap sheet is facing attempted murder charges for allegedly shoving a female straphanger into the side of an arriving train at Times Square, authorities said Tuesday morning.Anthonia Egegbara, 29, was taken into custody at the same station where she allegedly pushed the 42-year-old victim from behind just as a No. 3 train pulled in a day earlier, police said.Surveillance footage released by the NYPD late Monday shows the bandanna-wearing suspect sitting on a bench on the platform just after 8 a.m. — and getting up to perfectly time her push as the train rolled in.She was taken to Bellevue Hospital in stable condition, according to police.In September, she was busted for turnstile jumping, cops said.She was charged with grand larceny in April after she allegedly snatched a cell phone from someone's hand and fled on a train, cops said.In June 2020, Egegbara was busted for criminal mischief after she allegedly damaged a door with a hammer, authorities said.In July 2019, she was arrested for another unprovoked assault in the Bronx in which she allegedly punched a 57-year-old woman in the face multiple times and kicked her when she fell to the ground.Her earliest arrest came in November 2011, when she punched an 18-year-old female friend in the face numerous times — and bit her middle finger — in Brooklyn, police said.