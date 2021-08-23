© DCPI



© DCPI



Video captures— all because the rider looked at the suspect the wrong way, cops said Sunday."Don't look at me!" the attacker barked at the 44-year-old stranger, who was waiting on the platform for the N/R line at Union Square Station around 9 p.m. Saturday, according to police."If you come any closer, I'm going to hit you!" the suspect snarled., police said."The victim tries to get away, and the perp comes back with a hammer and hits him," a police spokesman said.The injured man fell to the tracks but was pulled to safety by good Samaritans, cops said.He was taken to Bellevue Hospital and needed seven stitches to close his head wound, police said.Police released video and stills of the man they are seeking in connection with the attack.