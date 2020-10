© Global Look Press / Alexis Sciard



French newspaper faces threats after republishing Prophet Mohammed cartoon

Two Muslim women were seriously injured in an apparent racially motivated attack near the Eiffel Tower in Paris. The two female suspects arrested over the incident have been charged with attempted murder.The second suspect was arrested shortly after. The attack took place on Sunday night but police declined to release a statement until Tuesday.The horrific incidentSamuel Paty, 47, in a terrorist attack which shocked the country and exacerbated existing tensions within French society.Paty was decapitated outside the Bois-d'Aulne school in the north of Paris, where he taught French and geography, by Russian-born 18-year-old Abdullakh Anzarov, in apparent response to the showing of depictions of the Prophet Mohammed to children.France's Muslim community, made up of some five million people, says it has experienced a rising tide of Islamophobia in the wake of the incident, which sparked mass protests in the French capital and a government clampdown on mosques and a variety of Muslim organizations.Following the assassination of a French teacher in Paris, a regional newspaper has received threats after it republished a satirical drawing of the Prophet Mohammed from magazine Charlie Hebdo.La Nouvelle Republique newspaper was attacked on social media after it published a caricature of the Prophet Mohammed on its front page on Sunday, in an editorial response to last week's brutal killing of teacher Samuel Paty.Editorial director of La Nouvelle Republique, Christophe Herigault, told BFM TV on Wednesday that, despite the mostly positive response that their front page got on October 18, they received "four or five threats, notably on Facebook, which has led us to lodge a judicial complaint."Herigault defended the publication's decision to publish the cartoon despite the threats, stating that "there was absolutely no desire to provoke" but it was done to express the paper's anger over the teacher's killing.The police in France have not yet commented on the recent threats. However,and announced that the Cheikh Yassine Collective, a Muslim group linked to Hamas that was "directly implicated" in the recent murder, would be broken up.Paty's brutal killing has provoked deep emotions across France, which has a long history of combating violent acts of extremism, and sparked rallies to pay tribute to him and pledge support for free speech throughout the nation.in retaliation for the magazine republishing a 2015 front page that featured a cartoon of the Prophet Mohammed.by gunmen angered by Charlie Hebdo's publication of caricatures of the Islamic prophet.