A man was arrested for allegedly cutting a two-year-old boy in the face Wednesday in Manhattan, New York."35-year-old Anthony Gonzalez of the 200 block of West 107 Street has been charged with felony assault and criminal possession of a weapon," according to ABC 7.Thursday, the New York Police Department (NYPD) shared surveillance footage of the suspect fleeing the scene:Friday, NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea announced the suspect had been arrested and praised detectives for their efforts to find him:A few weeks ago, Shea announced that the city would disband its anti-crime, plainclothes officer unit and reassign them to other areas within the department, according to Breitbart News.However, a retiring NYPD detective recently told the New York Post that eliminating the unit would only lead to more crime and be "the demise of the city.""Anti-crime guys are the guys who the real bad guys are looking out for. Anti-crime guys are going to drive around in not just unmarked cars. They'll come around in other cars, rentals that the city gets that you wouldn't think are police cars," the detective explained."When you're a really bad guy, and I'm talking about really bad guys, who won't think twice about taking another life. When they step out of the car, those were the cops who they are afraid of," he concluded.