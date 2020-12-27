© AP

At least three people have been killed and three others injured following a shooting at a bowling alley in Rockford, Illinois. Local police have one 'person of interest' in custody, but the situation remains 'active.'Local police responded to an "active shooter" situation at Don Carter Lanes on East State Street around 7:15pm, Rockford police Chief Dan O'Shea said, confirming that three people were proclaimed dead and three others were being treated at local hospitals for gunshot wounds.Police urged residents to stay away from the scene, saying that while the shooter was in custody, it was "still an active situation and officers are continuing to clear the area."