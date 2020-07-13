Wild video has emerged of a bizarre stabbing on a Queens subway in which two men were attacked by a knife-wielding stranger, police said.The partially caught on video brawl began on the 7 train when the suspect, Patrick Chambers, 46, shouted at two elderly men sitting across from him, "Why aren't you home with your kids?" police said.Footage shows the bloody tussle after it began, with the victims on the floor of the train. A woman can be heard shrieking in the background along with a man yelling, "Get off the train!"The apparent stabber, clad in a black baseball cap, gray tank top and slacks, appears to kick at the men on the floor before walking away to the other end of the subway car — only to return to one of the men, jabbing him at least once with the knife, the clip shows.Eventually the attacker leaves the train car and a conductor walks through. One of the victims then holds up his bloodied arm for the camera.The victims were removed to Elmhurst Hospital in stable condition., two counts of menacing and criminal possession of a weapon, which cops recovered from the suspect, police said.