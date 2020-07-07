Where will the troops be?

What will the soldiers do?

He has the authority to empower the Georgia National Guard to subdue riot and unlawful assembly as well as apprehend and arrest people when the troops are called to active duty to respond to emergencies.

He has the authority to order or direct anyone to do any act or act or refrain from any act that would, in his opinion, prevent danger to life, limb or property or prevent a breach of peace.

He has the authority to call out the Guard and direct the forces as well as law enforcement agencies to take action that in his judgment is necessary to avert threatened danger and to maintain peace and good order.

The soldiers "shall have the same powers of arrest and apprehension as do law enforcement officers." The order says those powers are to be "exercised with caution and only if the circumstances demand the exercise of such powers to protect the safety of persons or property."

What is the justification for the order?