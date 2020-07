© REUTERS/Bing Guan



The stark contrast between liberals and conservatives reacting to the Fourth of July on social media magnifies the deep cultural wedge in the US, with the left calling the holiday a "sham" and the right mourning what once was."There is NOTHING to celebrate today. America is a failed state," podcaster Ryan Knight tweeted, highlighting growing poverty in the US."What r we celebrating? Kids in cages? Police brutality? COVID? Poverty? No healthcare? Ur celebration is a sham. Ur greatness? Ur rejoicing is empty. Ur shouts of liberty & equality? Hollow. A thin veil to cover up crimes that would disgrace a nation of savages," another user added The frustration has been repeated by many others, who have kept the phrase popular on Twitter.But as is typical in today's divided culture, conservatives have responded to the hashtag by expressing the opposite sentiment, highlighting the positives of the US and shaming those trying to cast the holiday in a negative light."Now we have #F**kTheFourth trending, so this is a reminder of just how disgusting and ignorant/sh**ty the left truly is," actor and outspoken conservative Antonio Sabato Jr. added