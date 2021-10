© Gabriella Bass



A mentally ill woman busted in an unprovoked attempted murder at the Times Square subway station was locked up on $100,000 bail Wednesday — as a group of soft-on-crime politicians demanded that prosecutors completely stop seeking bail to ease conditions at Rikers Island.Accused subway shover Anthonia Egegbara was free to allegedly terrorize morning rush-hour straphangers on Monday after getting released without bail in a July 5 assault in Harlem that left the victim with injuries that included a black eye, broken nose and a knocked-out tooth.That incident led to a psychiatric evaluation, as did another in July 2020 when cops found her throwing items out of an apartment window in The Bronx and screaming at passersby, sources said.Kathryn Wylde of the pro-business Partnership for New York City said the alarming incident "confirms the concerns of office workers who are no longer afraid of COVID, but are afraid of being attacked or harassed around the Times Square, Herald Square, Penn Station areas.""I'm hearing from office employers in the Central Business District who say this has become the key issue for why people don't want to return," she added.Egegbara "has been in and out of an institution for most of her life," her older sister, Dedria Gregg, 39, told The Post.City officials declined to comment, citing privacy laws."Every time your ADAs request bail be set, particularly when they know that bail is unaffordable, they demonstrate a callous disregard for human life and make clear that you are willing to subject presumptively innocent people to torture," the letter said."Jail is not supposed to be a death sentence. You must act now."The Manhattan DA's Office said it recently agreed to release 24 inmates pending trial and resolved or dismissed cases that let eight others go free.