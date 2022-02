© Paul Martinka



At least seven straphangers were assaulted between Saturday and early Monday.Kyle Westby, 42, was standing on the southbound platform for the 2, 3, 4, and 5 trains at the Franklin Avenue station in Prospect Heights around 12:30 a.m. Monday when two men approached him, one of whom asked: "Why are you staring at me?"Griffith, who also lives in Brooklyn, was charged with attempted assault, menacing and criminal possession of a weapon, cops said.In a separate incident in the Highbridge section of the Bronx, Evelina Rivera, 30, was chatting with a fellow straphanger on a southbound 4 train near 167th Street around 2:30 a.m. Monday when a man who appeared to be homeless told them to "shut the f-k up," police said.Rivera got off the train at 167th Street and refused medical attention, police said.But her attacker - described as in his late 30s, with facial piercings, a tattoo on his hand, and wearing all black - stayed on board.No weapons were displayed, police said.The alleged muggers took off after the incident.The victim was taken to Lenox Hill Hospital in stable condition, cops said.The assailant took off after the incident.The male suspect stayed on the train as it headed to the next station.The victim was taken to Bellevue Hospital in stable condition.She was taken to an area hospital in stable condition.Cops released surveillance images of the suspect Sunday.The incidents come as Mayor Eric Adams' new subway safety plan is set to go into effect Monday.Teams of NYPD cops and outreach workers are set to start canvassing trains and subways stations across the city under the mayor's plan to crack down on rule-breaking and eliminate homelessness.The teams will also seek to identify mentally ill and homeless people in a bid to stop them from living on trains and in the stations — and work to get them the treatment they need.