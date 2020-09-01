WARNING: Video is disturbing

A creep pushed a 25-year-old woman on an Upper East Side subway platform to the floor and then attempted to rape her in a brazen daytime attack, cops said.The woman was waiting on the platform for the F train around 11 a.m. Saturday inside the Lexington Avenue and East 63 Street train station when the man approached her, police said.She suffered minor injuries, but refused medical attention, police said.The MTA on Sunday vowed to help cops track down the assailant."This is disturbing and disgraceful. No one should ever have to experience this type of horrific attack in the transit system," MTA spokeswoman Abbey Collins told The Post."The MTA is working closely with the NYPD to find the suspect and hold him accountable to the fullest extent of the law."