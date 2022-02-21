© NYC Mayor's Office



Mayor Eric Adams announced a new plan Friday to clean up the city's subway system by cracking down on rule-breaking and preventing people from living on the trains and in the stations."No. Those days are over. Swipe your MetroCard. Ride the system. Get off at your destination. That's what this administration is saying."During a news conference at Manhattan's busy Fulton Street Transit Center, Adams said teams of outreach workers and"We know where they are. There's one case where a woman has been living under a staircase for months. It's just not acceptable," he said."That's disgusting and that's not who we are as a city."Adams also said that although the "vast majority" of homeless people are not dangerous, "we have to be honest about the numbers who are a danger to themselves and others."The mayor cited an incident Thursday on an L train in Manhattan, where a 22-year-old man was stabbed while breakdancing by an assailant who's believed to be homeless., also noted that it took place on "a train I rode as a transit officer.", beginning with the A, E 1, 2, N and R lines.""We are targeting our efforts at stations and on subway lines that have seen an increasing number of riders, reports of crime, or both," she said."The goal, of course, is always to deter or prevent crime. Not just respond to it."Sewell left the news conference before a Q&A session with reporters began andA 17-page booklet outlining the program says that 30 "Joint Response Teams" would be composed of cops and workers from the Department of Homeless Services, the Department of Health and Mental Hygiene and various "community-based providers."On Wednesday, The Post exclusively revealed thatAdams said his plan would involveAdams insisted Friday that his plan was "not about arresting people" but instead "about arresting a problem."he said."We're not saying if you commit an infraction, we're going to put handcuffs on you. We want to correct the condition."Adams also touted his plan as "a comprehensive civic strategy thatto the homelessness problem."You can't put a Band-Aid on. That is not how you solve the problem," he said.Those remarks came under fire from the nonprofit Coalition for the Homeless Advocacy group, which said,Shelly Nortz, the group's deputy executive director for policy, said in a prepared statement.Nortz also accused Adams of "repeating"Expansion of the legal criteria will not solve the problem andNortz said.City Council Speaker Adrienne Adams (D-Queen) said in a statement that "some elements" of Adams' plan — including— "seem positive."But she appeared willing to let the problem in stations and on trains fester, saying, "When it comes to ramping up NYPD enforcement of MTA rules of conduct to force people out of the subway system, we need to be very careful that those efforts aren't