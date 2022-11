© Deutsche Welle

Several Russian citizens have been detained in Norway in recent weeks, chiefly for being in possession of drones or allegedly photographing subjects covered by a photography ban. Most have since been released.



European nations have heightened security measures around key energy, internet and power infrastructure after underwater explosions ruptured two natural gas pipelines in the Baltic Sea built to deliver Russian gas to Germany.



...The Russian embassy in Oslo has alleged that authorities there have used drone and ship sightings, as well as incidents involving Russians with cameras, to fuel a "spy mania".

Russia has issued new warnings and threats against Norway, a founding member of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, for its role in expanding NATO operations in the Arctic region.On Monday the Norwegian government grabbed international headlines by issuing a rare 'high state of alert' order for its military, specifically citing Russia's expanding military operations in Ukraine."This is the most severe security situation in several decades," Norway's prime minister Jonas Gahr Støre told a news briefing. But he added the key caveat,Interestingly, the raised alert level appears related to ongoing concern over Russian spies potentially compromising sensitive facilities in the country Tensions with Russia across the Scandinavian region are higher than ever also because of Finland and Sweden's bids to join NATO. So far it remains that Turkey and Hungary are the final two holdout nations, refusing the fast-track membership, especially as Turkey has accused both Nordic countries of harboring Kurdish "terrorists".As for Norway, the government late last week slapped new sanctions on top Russian officials and companies. This included at least 30 individuals and seven Russian entities."Once again we are acting in concert with the EU to impose sanctions on Russia to maintain pressure on the Russian Government and its supporters," Minister of Foreign Affairs Anniken Huitfeldt told a last Friday press conference.