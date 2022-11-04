"Oslo is now among the most active supporters of NATO's involvement in the Arctic," Russian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Maria Zakharova said Wednesday. "We consider such developments near Russian borders as Oslo's deliberate pursuit of a destructive course toward escalation of tensions in the Euro-Arctic region and the final destruction of Russian-Norwegian relations."
Zakharova warned additionally that any future "unfriendly actions will be followed by a timely and adequate response." The warning comes as Norwegian media and politicians are caught up in denouncing alleged Russian spy plots.
On Monday the Norwegian government grabbed international headlines by issuing a rare 'high state of alert' order for its military, specifically citing Russia's expanding military operations in Ukraine.
As The Guardianwrote, "Norway is putting its military on a raised level of alert, moving more personnel on to operational duties and enhancing the role of a rapid mobilization force in response to the war in Ukraine - although the prime minister said there was no reason to believe Russia intended to invade."
"This is the most severe security situation in several decades," Norway's prime minister Jonas Gahr Støre told a news briefing. But he added the key caveat, "There are no indications that Russia is expanding its warfare to other countries, but the increased tensions make us more exposed to threats, intelligence operations and influence campaigns."
Interestingly, the raised alert level appears related to ongoing concern over Russian spies potentially compromising sensitive facilities in the country:
Several Russian citizens have been detained in Norway in recent weeks, chiefly for being in possession of drones or allegedly photographing subjects covered by a photography ban. Most have since been released.Tensions with Russia across the Scandinavian region are higher than ever also because of Finland and Sweden's bids to join NATO. So far it remains that Turkey and Hungary are the final two holdout nations, refusing the fast-track membership, especially as Turkey has accused both Nordic countries of harboring Kurdish "terrorists".
European nations have heightened security measures around key energy, internet and power infrastructure after underwater explosions ruptured two natural gas pipelines in the Baltic Sea built to deliver Russian gas to Germany.
...The Russian embassy in Oslo has alleged that authorities there have used drone and ship sightings, as well as incidents involving Russians with cameras, to fuel a "spy mania".
As for Norway, the government late last week slapped new sanctions on top Russian officials and companies. This included at least 30 individuals and seven Russian entities.
"Once again we are acting in concert with the EU to impose sanctions on Russia to maintain pressure on the Russian Government and its supporters," Minister of Foreign Affairs Anniken Huitfeldt told a last Friday press conference.
Comment: See also: