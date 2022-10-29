© Antonio Masiello/Getty Images/Global Look Press/Tomas Tkacik/KJN



NATO could establish permanent bases or deploy nuclear weapons in Finland once the country joins the bloc, Prime Minister Sanna Marin has warned, although she added that the latter scenario is unlikely.said on Finland's Yle TV1 channel on Saturday.She promptly qualified her statement by adding that such a development was not necessarily on the cards.Earlier this week, Helsinki-based newspaper Iltalehti claimed that. The government is set to present the legislation to parliament for consideration.The paper, citing anonymous defense sources, wrote that in July Finnish Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto and Defense Minister Antti Kaikkonen promised the military alliance's officials that Helsinki would not impose any "restrictions or national reservations," if its candidacy were approved.This, Iltalehti suggested, means that NATO's nuclear weapons could transit through or be deployed on Finnish soil, much like its permanent military bases.When asked about the prospect of Finland actually joining NATO any time soon,to its accession bid to NATO, which the Nordic nation, along with Sweden, officially lodged on May 18.The consent of all 30 member states is needed for the two countries to be accepted into the military alliance.Helsinki and Stockholm, which had both maintained neutrality for decades, cited Russia's military offensive against Ukraine as the reason for their landmark decision.Commenting on Finland's and Sweden's potential accession to NATO, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov warned in June that the move would further escalate tensions between Moscow and the West.Finland and Russia have a 1,340km land border.