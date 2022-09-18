© Economic Times



"We're talking about the biggest overhaul of our military structures since 1949. The planning for that started several years ago, but now we're implementing it."

The alliance revealed plans to increase the number of prepared forces on the eastern flankThe head of NATO's Military Committee, Admiral Rob Bauer, stated on Saturday thatEarlier on Saturday, the NATO Military Committee met in Estonia, whereoutlined to NATO member countries his strategic considerations for NATO's efforts on the eastern flank, among other things.Bauer said at a press conference:NATO leaders agreed on a plan for aat the end of June, on the eastern flankamid Russia's military operation in Ukraine.The alliance revealed plans to increase the number of prepared forces on the eastern flank to more than 300,000 soldiers in the near future. In addition, it intends toMoreover, NATO countries pledged to increase defense spending.NATO is closely collaborating with the defense sector to restock its arsenal, which has been depleted as a result of the supply of armaments to Ukraine by the bloc, according to the NATO Secretary-General.Stoltenberg said on the sidelines of a forum organized by U.S. magazine Foreign Policy, adding thatThe Secretary-General added that the need for additional help for Ukraine was still urgent, and it was crucial to make sure that the bloc had adequate weapons and other equipment to stockpile and support Kiev militarily.