© AP/Olivier Matthys



Despite tying its fate to Ukraine, the secretary general still insists that the bloc is not a party to the conflict...NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg told reporters on Tuesday that a military victory for Russia in Ukraine would spell defeat for the entire Western alliance. However,Addressing reporters on the eve of a meeting of NATO defense ministers, Stoltenberg declared that continued arms shipments to Ukraine are vital to ensure "that Ukraine wins the battle, the war against the invading Russian forces."However, this assistance has come at a price for the alliance's own militaries. Germany's weapons and ammo stocks have been critically depleted since late August. The same month, the Wall Street Journal reported that the US' stockpiles of 155mm artillery ammunition were "uncomfortably low."NATO is heavily invested in Ukraine, with the alliance's members providing training, intelligence capability, and tens of billions of dollars worth of weapons to the Ukrainian military. Despite this "unprecedented support," Stoltenberg has repeatedly claimed that "NATO is not a party to the conflict."Moscow sees things differently.NATO leaders claim that their weapons systems have enabled Kiev's troops to make a series of advances in the south and east of the country in recent weeks. However, with Moscow's military operation under new command , these advances have come to a halt, and after two days of devastating Russian missile strikes on Ukrainian military and infrastructure targets, Kiev is once again pleading with the West for heavier and longer-range weapons.