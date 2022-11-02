© Unknown



The number of NATO forces stationed close to Russia's western borders has reached more than 30,000, the country's Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu said on Wednesday.He stated that the US-led military bloc"The contingentHe said that such a concentration of Western forces poses a threat not only to Moscow, but to Belarus, Russia's ally., he stated.In response to Russia's campaign in Ukraine, NATO enhanced military units and weapon stockpiles in the east as a "deterrence" measure. The bloc described Russia as "the most significant and direct threat" to peace and security in its chief strategic document, which was updated in June.Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko linked the move to tensions with the West.According to the Belarusian Defense Ministry, up to 9,000 Russian soldiers and around 170 tanks will be deployed in the country. The first trains carrying Russian soldiers arrived in Belarus on October 15.In his speech on Wednesday, Shoigu said that the alliance with Minsk is especially important amid the "growing tensions across the world," and the standoff with the West. He added that Russian and Belarusian units are training together, while the two states are conducting joint military planning as part of the new force.