London denies it was behind the pipeline sabotage, dismissing Moscow's claim as an "invented story."The United Kingdom has rebuffed a Russian accusation that it orchestrated an attack on the Nord Stream pipelines in the Baltic Sea. The statement came hours after Moscow claimed that the Royal Navy was involved in the explosions.Meanwhile Maria Zakharova, the Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman, has signaled that Moscow intends to draw the attention of global community and the UN Security Council to "a series of terrorist attacks against Russia in the Black and Baltic Seas" and to Britain's involvement in the matter.The Russian Foreign Ministry earlier claimed that NATO conducted a military exercise during the summer which featured the intensive use of "deep-sea equipment'' close to the location where the undersea explosions occurred.The pipelines, which were built to deliver Russian natural gas directly to Germany, lost pressure abruptly on September 26, following a series of underwater explosions off the Danish island of Bornholm.