© Danish Defence/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images



"If Russian experts are not allowed to get involved in the ongoing investigative operations, Moscow will consider that the aforementioned countries have something to hide or that they are covering up for those who implemented the terrorist acts."

Russia says it has summoned the ambassadors of Germany, Denmark, and Sweden and handed them notes of protest challenging their investigations into several explosions on the Nord Stream gas pipelines in the Baltic Sea.Russia's Foreign Ministry said in aon October 13 thatFour explosions caused leaks in three of the four links that make up the Russian-owned Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines in September, sending tons of pressurized methane gas into the Baltic Sea at a time of heightened concerns in Europe over a potential energy crisis due to supply disruptions from Russia amid its ongoing war with Ukraine.Western officials have said that the leaks in the pipelines connecting Russia to Germany were caused by sabotage. That has led to suspicion that Moscow was behind the incidents. The West has previously accused Russia of withholding energy supplies in retaliation to sanctions imposed over its war against Ukraine.The Kremlin has denied any Russian involvement in the leaks.