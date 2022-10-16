© Odd ANDERSEN / AFP



Sweden will no longer take part in a joint investigation of the Nord Stream pipeline leaks, German magazine Der Spiegel reported on Friday, citing German security sources.The Nordic country does not want to share results of its own investigations with other countries, according to the report.to the joint investigation, a spokesperson for the German interior ministry said on Friday.of the pipeline leaks but added that Moscow could carry out its own inspections.Swedish prime minister Magdalena Andersson's statement followed earlier requests from Russia to be included in investigations into the alleged sabotage."In Sweden, preliminary investigations are confidential, and this is of course also true in this case," Andersson told a press conference.