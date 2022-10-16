Comment: 'Leaks' - it's widely accepted that there was an attack on the pipelines.
The Nordic country does not want to share results of its own investigations with other countries, according to the report. The exact security concerns that have resulted in Sweden dropping out of the joint investigation are unclear.
German police have completed investigations of the suspected sabotage of the Nord Stream pipelines and have submitted their conclusions to the joint investigation, a spokesperson for the German interior ministry said on Friday.
Earlier this week, Sweden said it would not allow Russia to join the ongoing probe of the pipeline leaks but added that Moscow could carry out its own inspections.
Swedish prime minister Magdalena Andersson's statement followed earlier requests from Russia to be included in investigations into the alleged sabotage.
"In Sweden, preliminary investigations are confidential, and this is of course also true in this case," Andersson told a press conference.
Comment: What does Sweden have to hide? One can be sure they'd be eager to show the findings if they incriminated Russia.