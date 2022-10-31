Liz Truss's personal mobile phone was hacked by agents suspected of working for the Kremlin, The Mail on Sunday can reveal.The cyber-spies are believed to have gained access to top-secret exchanges with key international partners as well as private conversations with her leading political ally, Kwasi Kwarteng.They are also believed to have included highly sensitive discussions with senior international foreign ministers about the war in Ukraine, including detailed discussions about arms shipments.The move caused anxiety among Cabinet Ministers and advisers who were suddenly unable to contact her.A source with knowledge of the incident said yesterday that the security breach 'caused absolute pandemonium - Boris was told immediately, and it was agreed with the Cabinet Secretary that there should be a total news blackout.Former Conservative Party leader and leading Russia critic Iain Duncan Smith said: 'This is what we're up against. Russia does this all the time. This is their sole purpose - their way to get back at us. We are all far too casual about our phones in general. Ministers should be much more careful and should not be using their personal phones for anything. I assume my private phone is being hacked.'Shadow Home Secretary Yvette Cooper said: 'This is extremely serious - it shows the severity of the threats from countries that would do us harm and why cyber-security needs to be taken so seriously by everyone in Government. We need to know that the Government recognises the gravity of this.'A Government spokesman said last night: 'We do not comment on individuals' security arrangements. The Government has robust systems in place to protect against cyber threats. That includes regular security briefings for Ministers, and advice on protecting their personal data.'Security expert Professor Antony Glees said he was 'gobsmacked' by The Mail on Sunday's revelations, adding: 'What has happened here is absolutely appalling and is indicative of a Government that was extremely lax when it came to matters of national security.'We have Ministers using their private phones to conduct Government business over WhatsApp and their personal email, and this has to stop immediately. It is totally irresponsible. It is absolutely terrifying.'What is doubly horrifying is Boris Johnson knew this had happened but chose not to communicate it. And I fear that Liz Truss may not be alone in having her phone compromised.'The obvious suspects are Russia, China, North Korea and Iran who would have huge interest in knowing what the Foreign Secretary is communicating. The number one suspect, however, would be Russia.'The security services have grown increasingly concerned about the threat posed by hackers working for hostile countries with mobile phones regarded as the 'soft underbelly' of the modern state.Former senior military intelligence officer Philip Ingram said: 'Ms Truss's phone will be in a secure Government location, which means a secure cage where the device can be forensically examined by experts but without the hackers knowing.'Another security source said: 'It takes a while to track who is behind attacks like these, but Russia tends to top the list.'Ms Truss took an uncompromising approach to Putin during her time as Foreign Secretary and Prime Minister while the UK has been one of the strongest supporters of Ukraine.The Mail on Sunday revealed earlier this month that Ms Truss's mobile phone number - the one that can now be revealed to have been hacked - was for sale on the internet, along with those of 25 Cabinet Ministers, for just £6.49.Russia's embassy in London was approached for comment.