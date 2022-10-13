1. Right to access medical treatment



The investigators from the CPSO were instructed they could enter her office "by force, if necessary, and no one was allowed to obstruct them."

Despite the court ruling, she refused to do so.

Now is the time for you to speak with your doctors and know whether they are willing to protect your medical files or will they hand over your most private and confidential details to the "College".

I say to the "College", Dr. Nancy Whitmore, the 4 Investigators, the private eyes, the newspaper reporters, the lawyers, and the Judge.



I am not angry.



I feel great sorrow for you. You are in the lie and on the side of darkness.



I hope and pray to Our Good Lord that you will come to see the light....and help to protect Canadians; otherwise, you are complicit in their injuries



I will not surrender my charts.



Say loudly



LEAVE MY PATIENTS ALONE.



WE WILL HOLD THE LINE.

Now is the time for you to speak with your doctors and know whether they are willing to protect your medical files or will they hand over your most private and confidential details to the state.In September 2022, Dr. O'Conner delivered a powerful speech detailing her fight for her patient's safety who are under attack. But, as she explained, her battle is "now a battle to fight for every patient, for their Rights:Dr. O'Conner, who has been practicing medicine in her office for 44 years, went to Parliament Hill to explain her situation and warn others that the attacks happening to her and her patients could soon happen to everyone.On October 8, 2021, the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Ontario (CPSO) contacted Dr. O'Conner. They had become aware that she was writing medical exemptions for patients for masks, PCR tests, and "vaccines." The CPSO has the mandate to govern the practice of medicine in Ontario. Doctors must belong to this "College" to practice medicine in Canada.Fearing for her patients and her safety, O'Conner had a friend stand guard at her medical office and lock the door between patients.On Nov. 4, 2021, the group forbade the doctor from writing her patients any more exemptions. However, O'Connor did not receive their message until November 24.The investigators did not stop with Mary's friend or office; they went to her old neighborhood and harassed neighbors, demanding they reveal where she had moved.On January 7, they took her to Ontario Superior Court, held online in what they called "ZOOM court."Meanwhile, the doctor of 50 years, who has worked endlessly to improve people's lives, was allowed to be maligned and smeared publicly while her accusers were protected?Thankfully, she intends to Appeal. However, she could be found in contempt of Court for refusing to comply.This could mean that any doctor could be punished for protecting their patient's right to medical privacy.If the CPSO is successful against her, this will mean that Canadian's most intimate private medical details could be given to the "College" if they decide there is an "Emergency," and there will be no way for you to fight back.Dr. O'Conner is asking citizens to take action now,The brave doctor ended her powerful speech with a message to those attacking her, her patients, and all of Canadian's medical freedoms and privacy: