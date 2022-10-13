Canadian doctor Mary O'Conner has been threatened with prison for refusing to violate her patient's medical privacy and safety. Yet, despite the government's intimidation tactics and harassment, the brave doctor of 50 years continues her selfless fight to protect her patient's rights and those of every Canadian citizen.
In September 2022, Dr. O'Conner delivered a powerful speech detailing her fight for her patient's safety who are under attack. But, as she explained, her battle is "now a battle to fight for every patient, for their Rights:
1. Right to access medical treatmentDr. O'Conner, who has been practicing medicine in her office for 44 years, went to Parliament Hill to explain her situation and warn others that the attacks happening to her and her patients could soon happen to everyone.
2. Right to adequate medical treatment
3. Right to privacy of their medical records
On October 8, 2021, the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Ontario (CPSO) contacted Dr. O'Conner. They had become aware that she was writing medical exemptions for patients for masks, PCR tests, and "vaccines." The CPSO has the mandate to govern the practice of medicine in Ontario. Doctors must belong to this "College" to practice medicine in Canada.
It was discovered that some of the employers of O'Conner's patients had contacted the CPSO to see if her exemptions were "legitimate." The CPSO responded by demanding that she turn over the names and charts of all her patients who had received medical exemptions.
They demanded she violate the legal rights of her patients. O'Conner explains, "I was asked to violate my patient's rights...both to choose their medical treatment and the Right to have their private medical records remain confidential between themselves and their doctor."
The investigators from the CPSO were instructed they could enter her office "by force, if necessary, and no one was allowed to obstruct them."
Fearing for her patients and her safety, O'Conner had a friend stand guard at her medical office and lock the door between patients.
On Nov. 4, 2021, the group forbade the doctor from writing her patients any more exemptions. However, O'Connor did not receive their message until November 24.
On November 22, a "Private Eye" hired by the "College" tricked O'Conner into giving her an exemption. What followed is terrifying; on December 8th, as she had feared, four investigators stormed her office. The doctor's friend was there alone and had not locked the door. They entrapped her friend in the boardroom. The chief investigator pummeled him with questions as to her whereabouts. They were extremely aggressive and traumatized her friend. While three investigators terrorized him, one searched her file cabinets, but thankfully, she had moved her charts months before.
The investigators did not stop with Mary's friend or office; they went to her old neighborhood and harassed neighbors, demanding they reveal where she had moved.
On December 23, midnight, the radicalized medical body suspended Dr. O'Conner's medical license.
On January 7, they took her to Ontario Superior Court, held online in what they called "ZOOM court." Those targeting Dr. O'Conner's patients, careers, and livelihoods were allowed to black out their faces and hide their identities. Meanwhile, the doctor of 50 years, who has worked endlessly to improve people's lives, was allowed to be maligned and smeared publicly while her accusers were protected?
Why was Dr. O'Conner deprived of her right to face her accusers? Sadly she lost her case. The Judge ruled against her patients. He said she had to hand over the names and charts of patients who received medical exemptions.
Despite the court ruling, she refused to do so. Dr. O'Conner explained, "I will not violate my oath or my patient's medical privacy."
Thankfully, she intends to Appeal. However, she could be found in contempt of Court for refusing to comply. This could mean that an 80-plus-year-old doctor can end up serving prison time.
This could mean that any doctor could be punished for protecting their patient's right to medical privacy.
If the CPSO is successful against her, this will mean that Canadian's most intimate private medical details could be given to the "College" if they decide there is an "Emergency," and there will be no way for you to fight back.
Dr. O'Conner is asking citizens to take action now,
Now is the time for you to speak with your doctors and know whether they are willing to protect your medical files or will they hand over your most private and confidential details to the "College".The brave doctor ended her powerful speech with a message to those attacking her, her patients, and all of Canadian's medical freedoms and privacy:
I say to the "College", Dr. Nancy Whitmore, the 4 Investigators, the private eyes, the newspaper reporters, the lawyers, and the Judge.
I am not angry.
I feel great sorrow for you. You are in the lie and on the side of darkness.
I hope and pray to Our Good Lord that you will come to see the light....and help to protect Canadians; otherwise, you are complicit in their injuries
I will not surrender my charts.
Say loudly
LEAVE MY PATIENTS ALONE.
WE WILL HOLD THE LINE.
