Dr. William Makis has been speaking out about the Canadian doctors who died shortly after the latest booster. He's got more info tracking doctor deaths in Canada than anyone I know.
For example, watch this interview.
More importantly, he's a Canadian doctor himself and wrote a very nice letter on September 3 to the organization that is dedicated to supporting physician health in Canada, the CMA.
The letter concludes with:
You cannot stay silent while illegally mandated COVID‐19 Vaccines may be killing dozens of young Canadian doctors and putting thousands of doctors at high risk of severe injury and death. I am urging you to remember your ethics and Oath, and use your platform as Presidents of CMA to publicly call for the immediate termination of all COVID‐19 Vaccine mandates in Canada's healthcare, and call for urgent Investigations and Public Inquiries into what is killing fully COVID‐19 vaccinated young Canadian doctors.I just heard from Dr. Makis.
They ignored his letter and chose to remain silent.
My emails to their top officials were not responded to either.
I just sent them another email today:
Summary
The CMA has chosen to remain silent rather than protect the health of Canadian doctors.
I don't know how these people live with themselves. I really don't.
I don't know of anyone who is willing to take an objective view of all the data who comes away saying the COVID vaccines are safe and effective for all. They all refuse to look at/discuss the data. That's not how science is supposed to work.
And a scientific point of view - referring to the quote "Science advances funeral by funeral."