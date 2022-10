You cannot stay silent while illegally mandated COVID‐19 Vaccines may be killing dozens of young Canadian doctors and putting thousands of doctors at high risk of severe injury and death. I am urging you to remember your ethics and Oath, and use your platform as Presidents of CMA to publicly call for the immediate termination of all COVID‐19 Vaccine mandates in Canada's healthcare, and call for urgent Investigations and Public Inquiries into what is killing fully COVID‐19 vaccinated young Canadian doctors.

On their website, they say, "make supporting physician health an imperative for the CMA." This is bullshit. They don't give a damn. Here's the proof.Dr. William Makis has been speaking out about the Canadian doctors who died shortly after the latest booster. He's got more info tracking doctor deaths in Canada than anyone I know.For example, watch this interview The letter concludes with:I just heard from Dr. Makis.My emails to their top officials were not responded to either.I just sent them another email today:You are welcome to email them yourself. I'm sure they would love to hear your thoughts.I don't know how these people live with themselves. I really don't.I don't know of anyone who is willing to take an objective view of all the data who comes away saying the COVID vaccines are safe and effective for all. They all refuse to look at/discuss the data.