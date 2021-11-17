But Aaron Siri discovered someone who convinced their hospital to do something really unusual: track the vaccination status of each admitted patient to the hospital. Tracking was based on whether you got the vaccine or not, not "two weeks after you got the vaccine" which is a major definition difference. In short, honest tracking.
You'll never guess what happened so I'll tell you.
Siri wrote on his substack:
A concerned Physician Assistant, Deborah Conrad, convinced her hospital to carefully track the Covid-19 vaccination status of every patient admitted to her hospital. The result is shocking.As you might expect, the hospital rewarded Deborah Conrad for her courage and leadership to expose the truth by firing her.
As Ms. Conrad has detailed, her hospital serves a community in which less than 50% of the individuals were vaccinated for Covid-19 but yet, during the same time period, approximately 90% of the individuals admitted to her hospital were documented to have received this vaccine.
These patients were admitted for a variety of reasons, including but not limited to COVID-19 infections. Even more troubling is that there were many individuals who were young, many who presented with unusual or unexpected health events, and many who were admitted months after vaccination.
But here's the part Aaron didn't point out that needs to be stated very clearly:
The only way you can get those numbers is if vaccinated people are 9 times more likely to be hospitalized than unvaccinated
It is mathematically impossible to get to those numbers any other way. Period. Full stop. This is known as an "inconvenient truth."
However, it's important we don't leap to quick conclusions. A good part of this effect could be due to a greater portion of vaccinated people among the elderly.
I'm in the process of getting a stratification by age to see just how serious this is. They noted in the article, "there were many individuals who were young." So we'll see what the data says.
It does seem odd that a retired high tech executive is the one doing this research. I'm just doing it because nobody else is.
You can't have it both ways
What I find super-interesting is we are led to believe that the hospitals are filled with the unvaccinated. So according to the narrative, the age skew of the vaccinated doesn't make a difference; it pales in comparison to the risk caused by those who are unvaccinated.
But now, when the evidence goes against them, the narrative changes that the reason there are so many vaccinated is the age skew.
Isn't that amazing? According to the "experts," no matter which way the data goes, the unvaccinated are the problem!
This of course is why I don't trust the medical community or the three letter agencies. I'm more interested in what the data says.
