The UK data shows statistical proof of causality of deaths (p<.001): the vaccine doses track with the excess deaths 23 weeks later. Dose dependency is key to showing causality. If no one can explain this, the precautionary principle of medicine requires any ethical society to halt the vaccines now.

Daily vaccine doses administered in the US

Here's what UK Professor Norman Fenton said

Another analysis using only European data found the exact same 5 month delay!

What the figure shows is the "correlation coefficient" as function of a temporal delay, that is, time shift. a negative time shift indicates that excess mortality is preceding the vaccination status

a positive time shift indicates that the administered doses precedes the excess mortality The optimal time shift is defined as that time shift that maximizes the absolute pearson coefficient. We search for the highest, or the lowest value. The lowest value is around -0.3, while the highest value is around 0.8. Because the absolute value of the highest,+0.8, is larger than the absolute value of the lowest, +0.3, the optimal time shift is + 5 months. That is, Administered Doses precedes Excess mortality.



As Holden indeed mentioned, we do find a negative relation also when there is no shift. However, the explanatory power of +0.8 is way larger than -0.3.



The reason why I used "causes" instead of causes is that there are several characteristics of causal relations. What we tested now is "temporal precedence". An effect can not precede the cause, plus, a cause predicts the effect better than the cause predicts the effect.



In the cause of observational causality, another important aspect is that the cause should predict the effect better than the effect predicts itself. In this case we indeed find that Excess Mortality predicts itself poorly — of course, for a time delay equal to 0, it does predict itself, for all other time delays, it has little to no explanatory power — .



From this we can conclude that, based on the data sets used, Administered Doses do cause Excess Mortality.



Of course, our "brilliant experts" are still stuck in the 19th century wrt statistical methods. I do not expect that they will be able to explain the excess mortality with their current methods, simply because 5 months is a huge time delay, and because here is typically little knowledge of observational causal methods.



The method used is based on correlations. The current state-of-the-art is based on Information Theory, but that's too out of the ordinary for layman, and even experts, so we better not go there. When I have time in a couple of weeks I might run the information theoretical causal analytics.



As mentioned, the data sets from Holden's sources were used. We selected only EU countries, we did not differentiate between sexes and age groups. Finally we used monthly data due to time restrictions on my side (I simply do not have time to search for, or create weekly data sets for the excess mortality).



The reaction time for Dose 1 is longer than Dose 1 and 2:



See the analysis detail.



A fourth analysis uses UK data only and finds a 23 week lag time with very high statistical significance (John Dee)

Note that a p value of 0.1 is typically a max cutoff (for things that don't really matter so much), p<0.05 is "normally" used, and p<0.01 when it really matters a great deal. See this article on p-values for details.

The coefficient of determination drops out of the grill pan at r-square = 0.335. In plain English this means 33.5% of the variation we see in excess non-COVID death can be explained by variation in combined daily dosing at a lag of 23 weeks together with case detection rate at a lag of 2 weeks. Call that 34% and we have just over a third of excess deaths being explained by this combi boiler.

A fifth study finds a similar delay (Tim Ellison)

Because the first week is 7 weeks out, the VAERS system is unlikely to see it

I'm a skilled and accomplished Ph.D. physicist that can eat GBytes of data for breakfast. See attached resume.



It would be easy for anyone to verify my results.

I could send my files (messy, but correct), but folks should independently download the CDC data and do the analysis themselves.

It only took me a few hours --

Biggest problem being there are no DATES in the CDC Mortality Data, so one needs to figure out how to convert their Week Numbers to Dates.

They have TWO week numbers: week 1 being the first week in the new Federal Fiscal year which is the "Beginning of the Flu Season";

They also have the official week number -- and doing A LOT of Looking, their numbers are for the Saturday (not Sunday) of the official calendar Week number.

That should save you a lot of time!



And, I would say, this is what you have been looking for:

Hard-Data proving Vax's are killing people.



But the gov't keeps pushing the Vax's,

and people keep rolling up their sleeves.



I think I'm walking around in a Kafka novel.

A sixth study shows the time delay on the US data is 22 weeks

The embalmer data gives more insights as to the cause of the double peak

Another anecdote... that 5 to 6 month figure again!

The blood doesn't return to normal for more than 6 months after vaccination.

