Executive summary

Introduction

14 deaths of young doctors in the last 9 months, all shortly after the jab

Canadian docs will keep believing the "safe and effective" narrative because that's what they are trained to do: trust the authorities

14 Canadian doctors who have died after being given the vaccine

Vincent Mak

It's not just doctors being affected

Summary

This is a list of just the docs my doctor friend in Canada heard about passively. In the past 30 years, he's never heard of a single death like this. Not one. Now there are 14.A doctor friend in Canada heard about 14 deaths of Canadian doctors over the last 9 months. He's been in practice for 30 years. He's never heard of any such deaths before. Zero. Why is he now all of a sudden hearing of so many deaths, and these deaths are all happening very soon after vaccination.The Canadian doctors continue to believe what they are told to believe. I predict the next shots will be even worse.Sadly, I don't think the Canadian doctors are ever going to figure this out.Canadian doctors keep lining up to get the shots to be protected from a disease which is easily treatable with a combination of drugs with little to no side effects.He sent me these images below which have been sent to him. He's not proactively researching these. There are likely a lot more he doesn't know about.What's astounding is that this is a vaccine, which according to this CDC study , makes it nearly impossible for you to die after the shot.Apparently, none of the deaths were covered in the Canadian mainstream media, so I thought you should know about them.There was coverage of six recent deaths in Health Impact News: 6 Canadian Medical Doctors Died Within 2 Weeks After 4th COVID Booster Shots for Employees Started at One Hospital Let me be very clear. You cannot have 6 Canadian docs die within 2 weeks after the vaccine if there isn't something wrong with the shot. Period. Full stop. Each of these is a very rare event. Having them clustered like this is a sure sign the vaccines killed them. Any honest scientist would start with this hypothesis as the most obvious hypothesis and only reject it if there was compelling evidence to the contrary.As of August 6, 2022, my doctor friend only knows about these 14 deaths this year.Guess how many similar deaths (young doctors dying unexpectedly) he's noticed in the past 30 years in practice?In short, this vaccine is disaster and the proof is in public view.Will they stop the shots? Of course not.The vaccine always kills people by stopping their heart, brain, etc. so it always looks like they died from something else because they did.But when normally healthy people all of a sudden die like this in rapid succession, you are being totally disingenuous if you rule out the vaccine as the likely instigator of the death.What the fact checkers fail to point out is that in many cases, the diseases often first started after the first vaccine shot, and then got worse with progressive shots. Somehow, they always miss that point that the vaccine accelerated the death. The fact that all these doctors died in close proximity to the shots is just too coincidental.My doctor friends in Canada simply cannot believe how brainwashed his colleagues are. Zero deaths in 30 years, now all of a sudden 14 deaths in 9 months each happening shortly after their shots. Come on. That's not bad luck. No way.The Canadian docs will continue to ignore the stats, believe the "fact checkers," and line up for the shots. It will get worse on the next round.My friend knew him. Covered here and here Doctors, athletes, celebrities are all very visible.But this "problem" is happening to pretty [much] everyone who is aware of what is going on around them. Read this post by Anita Jader . It's just one example. Have you ever seen a post like this in your life? Do you think this is "normal"?This is a partial list. There are more in the comments.These doctors all dying shortly after the jab suggestsSo while it could be that one or maybe two of the deaths were just coincidences, odds are that the rest were not.