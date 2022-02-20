He knows Richard Hirschman Richard is a credible embalmer He personally saw the blood clots Hirschman described in my interview with him over 4 months ago. [Clarification from Hirschman: He saw them on the embalming table after removal from the body live, in person. He also viewed pictures Hirschman had taken of clots from other cases.] At the time, Hirschman suspected the vaccine Watkins has never seen clots like that before in his 50-year career

The smoking gun

The vaccine seems to be the only plausible cause.

The embalming process

Two high school basketball players die unexpectedly on the same day

Many other Black Swans after vaccination

I have a good friend whose son passed away in January from the Pfizer vaccine. He received his second shot in June, and after that had 96 medical incidents which ultimately led to what was called " auto-immune encephalitis". Matt was put into a medically induced coma and tragically passed away.

Perfectly healthy before — > 96 medical incidents after.

"I don't want to talk about it"

Summary