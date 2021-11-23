this abstract that appeared in Circulation, which is arguably the top-rated journal on cardiology. This was incorporated in my latest slide deck (slide 26 and 27 at the time this is being written).
Yes, this is a big deal. But nobody is listening. Cardiac risk could go up 1,000X after vaccination and it wouldn't matter. Nobody is listening. This article is proof of that.
Here's the punch line from the abstract:
These changes resulted in an increase of the PULS score from 11% 5 yr ACS risk to 25% 5 yr ACS risk. At the time of this report, these changes persist for at least 2.5 months post second dose of vac. We conclude that the mRNA vacs dramatically increase inflammation on the endothelium and T cell infiltration of cardiac muscle and may account for the observations of increased thrombosis, cardiomyopathy, and other vascular events following vaccination.Stillborn babies
The punchline here:
There is a 29X increase in the rate of stillborn babies in Waterloo, Ontario that started after vaccination program rolled out. All the mothers of the stillborn babies were vaccinated.The good news of course is that this only appears to be happening in areas of the world where they release data to the public on what is going on.
I'm sure this is happening everywhere, but nobody in the US wants to lose their job over this.
So why the CDC is saying this is perfectly safe for pregnant women? I'm curious as to what the CDC has determined the cause of this. Obviously, it couldn't be the "safe and effective" vaccine. Note: the CDC doesn't have jurisdiction in Canada of course, but they could call over there and find out...
One place is Scotland: Investigation launched into abnormal spike in newborn baby deaths in Scotland.
Another place is Canada, but only thanks to a courageous whistleblower (otherwise, we wouldn't know):
One Canadian doctor is speaking out about the sudden increase of stillbirths in Canadian hospitals. Transcription of a video interview:
Reporter: Dr. Daniel Nagase - the very famous doctor who treated three of his patients with ivermectin and they survived. He is a hero for all Canadians right now and we are so very fortunate to have them here.
Reporter: Dr. Nagase, we noticed that you were creating some attention in North Vancouver a couple of days ago with the stillborn babies in the hospital there, could you tell us a little about the outcome of that?
Dr. Nagase: From one of the local doctors in North Vancouver, Dr Mel Bruchet, he has contacts all through Vancouver. And some doulas who work in Women and Children's Hospital which isn't in North Vancouver, it's in Vancouver-Vancouver, it's one of the birthing centers for Vancouver. They had 13 stillbirths in a 24 hour period. That was what I heard. But the thing is I've also heard a similar story out in Waterloo, Ontario. So in Waterloo, Ontario, I have a more reliable statistic that there were 86 stillbirths between January and July. And normally it's 5 or 6 stillbirths every year. About 1 stillbirth every two months is the usual rate. So to suddenly get to 86 stillbirths in 6 months, that's highly unusual. But the confirmation, the most important confirmation that we have, from the Waterloo, Ontario report was that all of the 86 stillbirths were fully vaccinated.
Reporter: Fully vaccinated mothers?
Dr. Nagase: That's right.
Reporter: So we're seeing a correlation.
Dr. Nagase: We're seeing a correlation. And certainly when you see a correlation, then you have to start asking: in the water in Waterloo, is there something in the air, is there some toxin in the food supply? But when you see the same correlation in different parts of the country - in Vancouver, and then in Waterloo - and you see an increase in stillbirths, you have to ask yourself: what is going on that is both in Waterloo, Ontario, and Vancouver, BC, that is suddenly causing an increase in stillbirths?
Reporter: So we need to demand answers as Canadians. What can we do, Dr. Nagase?
Dr. Nagase: We need to get freedom of information requests. We need doctors, nurses, unit clerks at hospitals, to start printing out the statistics. Because we know if we ask the health authorities to print out the statistics, they will refuse. And that is absolutely criminal. Because who pays for the hospitals? We do. It is our information. We own that information. We should not be asking some administrator for permission to get the death statistics. We should not have to ask some kind of health minister for permission to get the actual rate of ICU stays.
Well they're saying it's unvaccinated people. But there are so many people who are within two weeks of their second shot, and they are getting deathly ill. This information is our information. We deserve to know how many percent of the ICU is filled with people who are having side effects within one week of the injection. And then if they are clogging the ICUs because they are getting a vaccine injury, but then they're being labeled as unvaccinated, that is an absolute lie. We deserve - we have the right - to all the information and all the details.
I have a Twitter follower whose daughter got vaccinated at 7 1/2 months pregnant - perfectly healthy - and delivered a still born baby 1 month later. Just one anecdote but heartbreaking.A lot of coincidences lately.