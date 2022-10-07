The answers details how exemptions should be extremely rare. It also suggests patients who don't want vaccines — or endless boosters — require prescription drugs and psychotherapy.
"For example, for extreme fear of needles (trypanophobia) or other cases of serious concern, responsible use of prescription medications and/or referral to psychotherapy may be available options." [emphasis added]
It's unclear what "other cases of serious concern" might be.
Some Canadians are worried about dying from the vaccines, however rare deaths are. America's VEARS database shows over 30,000 deaths have occurred from the COVID vaccine.
Others are worried about getting permanent heart damage, as Ontario's Chief Medical Officer even admitted is a concern. Some women are worried about menstrual irregularities.
The CPSO further issued a veiled threat to doctors who may stray from its orders.
"Your comments or actions [on social media] can lead to patient/public harm if you are providing an opinion that does not align with information coming from public health or government."
Earlier this year, 40 doctors from Ontario were under "investigation" for their COVID-19 related decisions that went outside the province's orders.
"At a time when it's never been more important for Ontarians to have confidence in the safety and effectiveness of vaccines, this is unacceptable," said Ontario Health Minister Christine Elliot.
Elliot said these doctors might lose their licenses.
In July, protestors denounced the CPSO's threats and actions. Critics suggest that the CPSO violates doctors' Hippocratic Oath to first do no harm.
