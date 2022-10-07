© REUTERS/Leah Millis



BRET BAIER: Did the U.S. or a proxy for the U.S. have anything to do with the explosion on the Nord Stream pipeline?



JOHN KIRBY: The United States had nothing to do with it. That's just Russian propaganda and disinformation. Now we know it was an act of sabotage, but there's an investigation going on right now. I don't think we're going to get into credentialing that in terms of who was responsible. We're going to let the investigators take a look at that, but clearly, this was an act of sabotage.



BAIER: So, you can officially say that the U.S. was not involved in any way in this attack?



KIRBY: That's right. That's correct.



BAIER: Not to belabor this, but for the people who look at this and say, why would Russia attack its own pipeline? That creates leverage over Europe and perhaps the West, what do you say to them?



KIRBY: Again, I can't speak to specific accountability for this act of sabotage. I can just assure you the United States had nothing to do with it. Of course, that's just Russian propaganda.

PRESIDENT BIDEN: If Russia invades, that means tanks or troops crossing the border of Ukraine again, then there will be, there will be no longer on Nord Stream 2. We will bring an end to it.



REPORTER: But how will you do that exactly since the project and control of the project is within Germany's control?



BIDEN: We will. I promise you we'll be able to do it.

BAIER: John Kirby with the National Security Council was on earlier in no uncertain terms, said the U.S, was not behind and a proxy of the U.S. was not behind the explosion on the Nord Stream pipeline. From your perspective, both of you, do you agree with that?



REP. SETH MOULTON, D-MASS.: Oh, absolutely. This is the last thing that we want to raise gas prices further in Europe. It's pretty obvious this is a Russian sabotage operation.



BAIER: And for the people, Congressman Stewart, that say, why would Russia do that on its own pipeline, what do you say?



REP. CHRIS STEWART, R-UTAH: Well, the people who are suggesting the U.S., that is exactly what Vladimir Putin wants.

No, because we can't read Russian propaganda because it's been banned in favor of our propaganda.

KATIE PHANG: Fox News host Tucker Carlson irresponsibly claiming the United States was responsible for the leak.





JOSH ROGIN, WASHINGTON POST: Other than Putin and Tucker Carlson, it seems pretty clear that everyone knows that Putin did this himself.



JONATHAN KARL: And Tucker Carlson this past week, actually once again directly repeated Russian propaganda, suggesting it was somehow the United States behind the attack on the Nord Stream pipeline. How real is that movement? Is it growing?

PAM BROWN, CNN: How does this fit into Putin's playbook? Of course, as you would expect, Susan, Russia says, "Oh, we had nothing to do with this. We're going to launch an investigation," but come on.



SUSAN GLASSER, CNN GLOBAL AFFAIRS ANALYST: Look, you know, the indications are that foul play was involved and that it appears that, you know, Russia is certainly the likeliest suspect of this.



JOHN BRENNAN, FORMER CIA DIRECTOR: I think this is clearly an act of sabotage, of some sort and Russia is certainly the most likely suspect. I think this might be just the first salvo of some additional things that might be coming toward Europe.



BILL BROWDER, CEO, HERMITAGE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT: What Putin is saying to us with, by blowing up his pipeline is, "Look, I can blow up a pipeline if need be. I can blow up the Internet cables coming into your country. I can blow up functioning pipelines. I could do all sorts of stuff."

Now they're just completely doubling down on what's very obviously a lie and attacking anyone who asks to hear it explained rationally.

JEFFREY SACHS: The destruction of the Nord Stream pipeline, which I would bet was a U.S. action, perhaps U.S. and Poland.



BLOOMBERG HOST: Jeff, we got to stop there. That's quite a statement as well. Why do you feel that that was a U.S. action? What evidence do you have of that?



SACHS: Well, first of all, there's direct radar evidence that U.S. helicopters, military helicopters that are normally based in Gdansk were circling over this area. We also had the threats from the United States earlier in this year that one way or another we are going to end Nord Stream. You're not allowed to say these things in in the West, but the fact of the matter is, all over the world, when I talk to people, they think the U.S. did it. Well. By the way, even reporters and our papers that are involved tell me privately, "well, of course." Well, it doesn't show up in our media.