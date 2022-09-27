lng europe uncle sam
Authorities in Germany are trying to establish what caused a sudden drop in pressure in the defunct Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, with a spokesperson for its operator saying it could have been a leak.


Comment: It's actually both pipelines that are affected. And no, it's not a 'leak'. 'Someone' (*ahem* the USA) sabotaged both lines, causing gas to spew into the Baltic Sea.


The pipeline has been one of the flashpoints in an escalating energy war between Europe and Moscow since Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February that has pummelled western economies and sent gas prices soaring.


Comment: NordStream has been the Anglo-Americans' target for almost a decade. Now, they've finally done it in.


Nord Stream 2's operator said pressure in the undersea pipeline dropped from 105 to 7 bar overnight.

The Russian-owned pipeline, which was intended to double the volume of gas flowing from Vyborg, Russia, under the Baltic Sea to Germany, had just been completed and filled with 300m cubic metres of gas when the German chancellor, Olaf Scholz, cancelled it shortly before Russia invaded Ukraine.


Comment: Specifically, they stalled its operation by claiming that it's paperwork was not in order. Clearly, the Americans were pressuring them to delay its operation (with a view to ultimately doing what they did last night - shut it down forever).


European countries have resisted Russian calls to allow Nord Stream 2 to operate and accused Moscow of using energy as a weapon. Russia denies doing so and blames the west for gas shortages.

"We are currently in contact with the authorities concerned in order to clarify the situation. We still have no clarity about the causes and the exact facts," said a statement from the German economy ministry.

